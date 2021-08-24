Matthew Schmeisser of MF License Center: “Celebrate the small wins, all of them”

Never sell yourself short — This advice was given to me most recently. I have a terrible tendency to downplay my achievements or not put so much emphasis behind all the hard work I do and I’m really not sure where that comes from. I am a big believer that actions speak louder than words, so I think a lot of my energy goes to making action opposed to talking about it. I was recently called out on it during a staff meeting after listing off all the projects I’m currently working on with a nonchalant approach. I really appreciated the call out because it was not only a great boost of confidence for approaching my work with more pride, but it was also a great reminder for me that the work I put out is valued by others much more than I even realize, and that I should value it just as much.