Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

There’s a Ghost Ship Hidden in the Lake Erie Backwater near Lorain, Ohio

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a ship that sits in a tributary of Lake Erie called the Black River, about 12 miles long, in northern Ohio which is a total mystery to those who live near it. The thing is, nobody really knows how the former ferry got docked along the shores to begin with. The Upper Canada was apparently built in Owen Sound, Canada, by Russel Brothers Limited as an automobile and passenger ferry for a company called Restigouche Ferries.

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Ships#Ferries#The Upper Canada#Russel Brothers Limited#The Wolfe Islander Iii#Christian Island Service#Canadian#The Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: 3 Guys Rescue Cow Stuck in Tree Following Hurricane Ida

Cows can end up in some pretty strange situations. It wasn’t too long ago that one was spotted in the back seat of a car at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Across the world, a sandy beach was shut down after being overrun by “unusually aggressive cows” that actually injured multiple tourists. And we’ve all seen the iconic scenes of cows swirling around and around, stuck in a tornado’s grand force. But have you ever seen a cow stuck in a tree? You might be thinking, “Holy cow! How did that even happen?” Well, we have Hurricane Ida to thank for that one.
Lorain County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cause of death determined for missing friends found in Lake Erie

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Coroner has determined the cause of death in the investigation of two missing friends found in Lake Erie in March. The autopsy report shows that 20-year-old Nathan Orona and 18-year-old Alaina Camacho died from accidental drowning and hypothermia. The two friends went...
Politics12news.com

Receding waters: Why a once-thriving resort on Lake Mead has all but disappeared

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The water at Hoover Dam should be near the top -- but decades of drought has dropped the water level at Lake Mead 158 feet. The repercussions of a draining water supply are immense -- farms are drying up, a once-thriving marina now sits more than a mile from lake water and Arizona's Department of Water Resources is planning water cuts that could impact municipal water supplies as early as 2024.
AccidentsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

7 Plane Crashes in 7 Days for This Pilot Ends at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.
New Orleans, LAatlantatribune.com

Hurricane Ida Does the Unthinkable in New Orleans

Not only did the Category 4 Hurricane Ida hit that weather-beaten city 16 years to the day and with more ferocity than did during Hurricane Katrina which was Category 3, the 150 mile plus winds actually reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one...
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Rare Record Salmon Caught By Lake Erie Fishing Guide

Fishing guide Anthon Hyvarinen caught the new Ohio pink salmon record fish August 17, 2021, while trolling for walleyes off the town of Geneva in Lake Erie, according to Cleveland.com. Hyvarinen’s 22-inch pink salmon weighed 4.3 pounds and has been accepted as an Ohio species record by the state Division of Wildlife.
Depoe Bay, ORLincoln City Homepage

Pickup plunges into harbor

DEPOE BAY — A classic pickup truck plunged over a sheer 50-foot embankment and into the harbor Friday around noon, leaving its driver unhurt at the top of the cliff after he jumped from the vehicle. The classic 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup landed upright on a tidal flat but appeared...
Coos Bay, ORKTVL

Great white shark pays Coast Guard crew out of Coos Bay a visit off Bandon

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coast Guard definitely has a bigger boat, but a crew out of Station Coos Bay didn't need it for their close encounter with "Jaws" last week. "During a transit to Bandon, the crew was lucky enough to be visited by what appeared to be a 10’-12’ Great White Shark about 2 miles off the coast," the Coast Guard posted on Facebook, sharing videos captured by MK2 Kaylee Salo. "This was the first time any of our crew members had witnessed something this spectacular in real life, and certainly something they will never forget!"
Kennewick, WAPosted by
NEWStalk 870

Anyone Know What This Landmark is South of Kennewick on I-82?

I've lived in the Tri-Cities for about seven years...and whenever I travel I-82 I always have the same question. "What is this old, abandoned building and what was it used for?" It's located just south of Kennewick. Ok, so it's my husband who's been asking about it lately since he passes by the building every day on his way to and from work. If you know, feel free to answer on our app.
Dunkirk, NYwnynewsnow.com

Male Drowns Overnight In Lake Erie Near Dunkirk City Pier

DUNKIRK – A male drowned overnight in Lake Erie near the Dunkirk City Pier. In a news release Monday morning, Dunkirk Police say two male subjects went into the water off the pier and only one made it back to shore just before 12:45 a.m. Officers responded to the area,...
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Fisherman saved by OSU vessel

The lone occupant of a fishing vessel out of Coos Bay was saved by a research ship after his boat rapidly sank west of Newport. Frank Akers, 70-year-old owner and operator of the 50-foot F/V Lanola, said he was about 38 miles west of Newport heading eastbound in heavy seas at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 28, when the first of a series of waves collided with his vessel, giving him only minutes to escape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy