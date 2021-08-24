There’s a Ghost Ship Hidden in the Lake Erie Backwater near Lorain, Ohio

Cows can end up in some pretty strange situations. It wasn’t too long ago that one was spotted in the back seat of a car at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Across the world, a sandy beach was shut down after being overrun by “unusually aggressive cows” that actually injured multiple tourists. And we’ve all seen the iconic scenes of cows swirling around and around, stuck in a tornado’s grand force. But have you ever seen a cow stuck in a tree? You might be thinking, “Holy cow! How did that even happen?” Well, we have Hurricane Ida to thank for that one.