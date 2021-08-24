Water levels have decreased in Great Lakes, but there's no guarantee trend will continue
PETOSKEY — Shoreline communities along Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have gotten a mild reprieve this summer after a couple of years of record-breaking water levels. While still above average, water levels in the combined Lake Michigan-Huron basin haven’t broken any records this year, and are lower than they were at this time in 2019 and 2020, according to data released earlier this month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.www.cheboygannews.com
