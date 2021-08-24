Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."