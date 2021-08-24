Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Matthew Wilkening
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is once again pushing back against fans asking him to perform his dad's music, this time telling an online fan that he's "not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys." Van Halen, whose new band Mammoth WVH are spending the summer opening for Guns N' Roses as well...

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
#Panama#Wvh#Guns N Roses
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
Musicthebrag.com

Wolfgang Van Halen blasts “rude” fans who say he should replace late father Eddie in Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted rumours he’s set to replace his late father Eddie in Van Halen, following the rock legend’s death in October. In a new interview with Terry Boyd’s World, Wolfgang straight-up dismissed the rumour that had long been circulating on fan forums that he would take on guitar as part of a new assembly of Van Halen, saying: “I think it’s rude of people to assume that.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Unleashes on Fans Who Want Him to Play His Late Father’s Music

Some wounds are still healing for Wolf Van Halen. The musician recently unleashed on fans when they asked him to play music by his late famous father, Eddie Van Halen. The situation escalated when Wolf Van Halen responded to a fan who stated on Facebook, “Wolfie, I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”
San Jose, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Prepares for Another Night of Tour After Firing Back at Fans

On Wednesday evening, Wolfgang Van Halen geared up for his opening gig with Guns N’ Roses tonight following his recent back and forth with fans on Twitter. Guitar icon Eddie Van Halen’s son shared a photo of himself on stage from his band’s tour. Guns N’ Roses handpicked Wolf’s band Mammoth WVH to be the openers on their summer tour this year. Wolf has talked about how huge of an honor it is to play before Axl Rose, Slash, and the rest of the legendary rock band take the stage to headline each show.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Was More Of An Influence On Me As A Keyboard Player'

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."
MusicWashington Post

Q&A with Sammy Hagar: The magic behind Montrose’s ‘Rock Candy,’ missing Van Halen, and masking up

Like so many, arts reporter Geoff Edgers was grounded by the pandemic. So he decided to launch an Instagram Live show called “Stuck With Geoff” from his barn in Massachusetts. (The show ends this month.) His guests have included Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony S. Fauci and David Byrne, among others. Recently, Edgers chatted with singer Sammy Hagar. (This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

How Kool and the Gang Won Over Skeptical Van Halen Fans

Robert "Kool" Bell knows some people thought he and the rest of Kool & the Gang were nuts to sign on as the opener for Van Halen's 2012 tour. Van Halen fans may be willing to celebrate good times with David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen, they reckoned, but to get down on it with a veteran R&B group?
Rock Musicguitar.com

Six Van Halen gear myths that people still believe

It’s a testament to Edward Van Halen’s seemingly unquantifiable influence and legacy that 40 years after he first set the guitar world aflame, fans are still debating and dissecting every minutiae of the late, great icon’s gear to uncover the secrets of his inimitable style. But such debate often breeds...
CelebritiesPosted by
Banana 101.5

Sammy Hagar – Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Again

As longtime Van Halen fans are now aware, Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen had ended their estrangement, reconnecting privately a few months prior to the guitarist's death. In a new Instagram Live chat with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers (seen below), Hagar revealed that Van Halen had also suggested that the pair should "make some noise" together again.
Musicvhnd.com

Fact Or Myth? Eddie Van Halen Painted His Bumblebee Guitar

The 1979 Bumblebee guitar is among Eddie Van Halen’s most recognizable instruments. Many stories have been told of its origin over the years, which has helped to foster its iconic status. But it’s also led to some misconceptions and myths. Just how much of what you’ve read about Eddie’s guitars is fact and how much is myth?
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time. "Eddie was the leader...
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang says rocker’s death ‘still doesn’t feel real’: ‘I’m doing my best’

Eddie Van Halen’s only son is still coping with the loss of his beloved father. On Thursday, Wolfgang Van Halen opened up to his Instagram followers about grieving the rock legend. The 30-year-old shared a series of father-son photos where the two share a laugh in the recording studio. In one shot, the iconic guitarist is seen leaning over to give his son a kiss on the cheek.

