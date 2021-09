MOUNT GILEAD – James E. Ware, 51, of Mount Gilead and formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Kobacher House in Columbus. He was born on Aug. 15, 1970, in Mansfield, the son of John Ware and Judith (Stone) Fowler. Jim enjoyed working in his yard and watching movies. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.