Leeds winger Jack Harrison: Cups always taken seriously here

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United winger Jack Harrison insists they've always taken Cups seriously. Leeds meet Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup tonight. Harrison has been speaking about the club's attitude to cup competitions. He told BBC Sport: “I think the club has always tried to be ambitious. The club wants to be...

www.tribalfootball.com

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Harrison, Firpo can do better

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he wants more from Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison. Bielsa was speaking after their 2-2 draw with Everton. He said, "It's a question that comes with the answer included in the sense that they're not producing what they can with regards to the quality that they have. Firpo is a highly-technical player and he has an explosiveness to move and that should mix well with Harrison's characteristics, but we can't think that the [relationship] between them is going to happen rapidly and spontaneously.
newschain

Jack Harrison scores twice as Leeds finally break down Crewe

Jack Harrison fired a late double as Leeds sealed their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home win against Crewe. Skipper-for-the-night Kalvin Phillips finally broke Crewe’s stubborn resistance deep in the second half and Harrison sent a full house at Elland Road home happy with two more in the closing stages.
Exclusive: Former footballer Chris Waddle reveals the secret behind his iconic mullet

It is a haircut that became as famous as the footballer who modelled it and now Chris Waddle has revealed there was a secret behind his famous mullet. Speaking exclusively to Female First at a VO5 event, former England and Tottenham winger Waddle revealed there was a superstitious reason behind his famous haircut, with his decision to remove it before the 1990 World Cup finals backfiring as he missed a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against West Germany.
Premier LeagueBBC

EFL Cup: 'You always want to improve'

Everton face an away tie against Championship side Huddersfield Town on Tuesday (19:45 BST) as Rafael Benitez's side seek a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. After two Premier League games in charge, Benitez is unbeaten as Toffees boss. While he is pleased, he has stressed the need for his side to continue improving.
Premier LeagueBBC

Ian Poveda: Blackburn sign Leeds winger on season-long loan

Blackburn have signed Leeds winger Ian Poveda on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side since he joined them from Manchester City in January 2020. Leeds director of football Victor Orta feels Poveda can make an impact at Elland Road in the future.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa delighted with Forshaw for Cup win

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was delighted with Adam Forshaw's performance for their Carabao Cup win against Crewe Alexandra. The 29-year-old midfielder, dogged by a career-threatening hip injury and subsequent setbacks since September 2019, slotted seamlessly back into Bielsa's starting line-up before being replaced after an hour. Bielsa said: “Forshaw...
Premier League90min.com

EFL Cup roundup: Aston Villa, Norwich, Wolves & Leeds win big

Aston Villa, Leeds, Wolves and Norwich were big winners in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup second round fixtures, all winning comfortably against lower league opposition to progress in the competition. Everton, Brentford, Brighton and Watford were also victorious. There were no giant killings and Crystal Palace, who lost narrowly to Watford...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds survive Carabao Cup scare with late surge against Crewe

Three late goals saved Leeds United from suffering a shock result against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. In front of a sold-out Elland Road, Leeds scored three goals in the last eleven minutes to reach the third-round. Kalvin Phillips broke the deadlock against a stubborn Crewe...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Burnley always very difficult

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa expects a battle today against Burnley. Both the Whites and Burnley will be looking to secure their first win of the season when kick-off arrives this weekend. The hosts have lost both their opening games, whereas Leeds earned their first point of the season in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds set to break club record fee for Man Utd winger Daniel James

Leeds United will pay a club-record fee of £30m to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James. Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has coveted James ever since the Welshman's move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed in January 2019. The Wales international subsequently joined United that summer. But after the signings of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Daniel James is 'close to a permanent switch to Leeds' with the Manchester United winger falling down the pecking order after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks with bitter rivals Manchester United over a permanent deal for Daniel James. The Wales winger almost moved to Elland Road two years ago from Swansea before the deal collapsed late on. But now with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo limiting James' minutes even...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Daniel James: Manchester United winger set to join Leeds in £30m transfer

Leeds United are closing in on the £30m signing of Daniel James from Manchester United in a club record deal.The 23-year-old is expected to move to Elland Road in an initial £25m deal, with a further £5m in add-ons.Despite starting two of United’s three opening Premier League games, James faces stiff competition for a regular place at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline dayThe Wales international saw a move to Leeds from Swansea City collapse at the eleventh hour in January 2019.James joined United instead the following summer, playing regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to begin with, and went on to score nine goals in 74 appearances.If the move to Elland Road is completed as expected, United will make at least a £10m profit on the initial £15m deal with Swansea struck in 2019.Leeds' record transfer is currently the £24.8m signing of Rodrigo from Valencia last summer.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Welsh winger James leaves Man Utd to join Leeds

London (AFP) – Leeds signed Wales winger Dan James from Manchester United in a deal worth a reported £25 million ($34 million) on Tuesday. James agreed a five-year contract with Leeds after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford reduced his already limited first team opportunities. The 23-year-old moves...

