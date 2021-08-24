Leeds winger Jack Harrison: Cups always taken seriously here

Leeds United are closing in on the £30m signing of Daniel James from Manchester United in a club record deal.The 23-year-old is expected to move to Elland Road in an initial £25m deal, with a further £5m in add-ons.Despite starting two of United’s three opening Premier League games, James faces stiff competition for a regular place at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline dayThe Wales international saw a move to Leeds from Swansea City collapse at the eleventh hour in January 2019.James joined United instead the following summer, playing regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to begin with, and went on to score nine goals in 74 appearances.If the move to Elland Road is completed as expected, United will make at least a £10m profit on the initial £15m deal with Swansea struck in 2019.Leeds' record transfer is currently the £24.8m signing of Rodrigo from Valencia last summer.