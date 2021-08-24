Top five NFL Draft prospects on the Texas Longhorns football team

DeMarvion Overshown should be one of Texas' top NFL Draft prospects with a good 2021

The Texas Longhorns football season is now just 11 days away.

The new look Longhorns will take the field for the first time under Steve Sarkisian with a number of future NFL Draft picks.

When looking at NFL Draft prospects on a roster, it’s not always the most experienced or the most productive. It takes a deep dive into determining the talent possessed by a prospect and the ceiling he can reach.

That is certainly the case when looking at the top NFL prospects in the Longhorns program.

Alfred Collins, DL, Sophomore, Bastrop (Texas) Cedar Park

On a list of Longhorns with the highest NFL Draft potential, Collins is an easy choice at No. 1. The former five-star prospect literally has everything physically that the NFL covets at the position. Height, a very well-proportioned frame, elite quickness, an 80-inch wingspan, big and strong hands, lateral agility and flexibility. Collins flashed that first-round pick potential as a freshman tallying 23 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and an interception. His performance against Colorado placed him firmly on NFL radars. With that said, Collins likely will not be the most productive defensive lineman on the team this season. That is, unless he takes over in games more than he does in practice. That next step for Collins means looking like a future first-round in practice, as well as the games. With the Longhorns’ depth at defensive tackle, Collins will be fresh for nearly every snap he plays.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Sophomore, Tuscon (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic

Ranking a running back this high could be risky. Only four running backs have been selected in the first round of the last three NFL Drafts. Well, that’s how good I believe Bijan Robinson will be. It will not come in the form of a blazing 40-yard-dash at a testing day. It will come in the form of high-end vision, initial quickness, reactive quickness, contact balance, second and third effort run maximizing, hands out of the backfield and one other very important characteristic. Similar to Najee Harris, Robinson will be uber impressive to NFL personnel when the time comes to invest millions into a player. Robinson rushed for 718 yards (8.2 per carry) and added 196 receiving yards with six TDs as a freshman. The last running back out of the program to be drafted in the first round was Cedric Benson in 2005.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Senior, Arp (Texas)

Overshown made the move from safety to linebacker last season and instantly became an NFL prospect. The football pad speed, quick reactions, closing speed, physicality, length and upside physical development possibilities make for an interesting prospect. Ranking the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder this high could be a stretch for some. The ability to make a second year jump playing linebacker could also catapult the East Texas native into the second, or possibly late first round. Overshown posted 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven pass break ups, two interceptions and one sack in 2020. Should the production make a big leap, the accolades will follow.

Christian Jones, LT, Junior, Cypress (Texas) Cypress Woods

Jones flashed his potential as a first-year starter last season at right tackle. This season, he can burst onto the NFL radar with a successful transition and season at left tackle. Jones possesses all of the physical specs the NFL covets. He has height, a proportioned frame, an 80-inch wingspan, quick feet, ankle flexion, knee bend, body quickness to hold up against EDGE athleticism and improved physicality. A successful 2021 campaign playing under respected coaches Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood will only help Jones chances with the NFL.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Freshman, Fresno (Calif.) Central East

Is it premature to place a player on the list that hasn’t played a college game? For some, sure. For me, not at all. Simply put, Worthy has too much speed, quickness and high-end ability to not be on the list. It has been a long time since the Texas program has had a receiver with Worthy’s talent and skill set come through. He needs to add strength and some weight, but this will be a wiry strong 175-180-pound receiver long term. He will run 4.40 or better, too. Throughout August camp, Worthy has answered the questions of willingness to play in the middle of the field and take a hit. If that follows through on the field, the On3 five-star in the class of 2021 will be mentioned quickly in future mock drafts.

Also considered CB Kitan Crawford, DT T’Vondre Sweat, DT Mojo Ojomo, CB D’Shawn Jamison, CB Josh Thompson.

