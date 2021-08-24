Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with AllNations Bank

I attended the Special School Board meeting on August 16 and have to say I am concerned about the direction the Board is taking the School District. When I learned that the School Board had unanimously passed the Emergency Policy 1905 in July and then at the August 10 Board meeting, one member of the Board, asked to revisit the policy (1905). I did not think this was a problem until I learned the review of the policy would happen at the Special Board meeting on August 16. Although I do not see any reason a Board member should not ask to have a policy brought before the Board for review. There are reasons not to rush it through the way the Board handled the 1905 policy.