Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with AllNations Bank

TO THE OFFICER IN CHARGE OF SUPERVISION AT EACH FEDERAL RESERVE BANK. Staff of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have developed the attached guide, “Conducting Due Diligence on Financial Technology Companies: A Guide for Community Banks.”1 By providing access to new or innovative technologies, companies specializing in financial technologies (or “fintech companies”) can provide community banking organizations with many benefits, such as enhanced products and services, increased efficiency, and reduced costs. Like other third-party relationships, arrangements with fintech companies can also introduce risks.
