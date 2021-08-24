Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Football: Manny Diaz leaves door open for Avantae Williams return

 8 days ago
Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz left the door open for Avantae Williams to return to the program, leaving the final judgement to the school’s decision makers. Williams was originally dismissed from the program on July 22 after being accused of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. All charges were dropped by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office last week.

“Right now we’re trying to get all the official documents to find out where everything is at so we can explore all the alternatives that are available,” Diaz told reporters on Monday. “So, like I said, right now we’re trying to get the documents in so we can have all the information so that the decision makers can make the best decision with all the information available.”

Williams originally faced three counts of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, which is a felony.

Williams’ potential return

The former Miami safety expressed his feelings on the matter after having his charges declined.

“Thanks be to God that the truth came out and all charges against me were dropped,” Williams posted on Twitter. “As the father of a daughter and son I will always focus on my responsibility to set the right example of how women should be treated. In the future, I want to help others who face false charges.”

Avantae Williams followed his post with another message which read “more to come,” sparking rumors about a return to Miami.

He also entered the transfer portal following the incident but did not meet the deadline to receive immediate eligibility. This means he would have to sit the year or submit an appeal at any new school.

Coming out of high school, Williams was a top 50 prospect and also the No. 2 safety in the country. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back was heralded for his versatility and athleticism.

Williams’ attorney Michael Etienne spoke with the Miami Herald about the next steps on Saturday night. In addition, he confirmed his client’s desire to continue playing football.

“I cannot overstate that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did the right thing here,” said Etienne. “Now our priority is to get Avantae back into school playing the sport that he loves.”

He continued: “We reached out this morning to the University of Miami to see if they could get him reinstated. Compliments to Coach Edwin Pata, the assistant recruiting director, who cared enough to reach out to me and ask me to do everything I can to give Avantae a fighting chance.”

