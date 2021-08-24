Cancel
Celebrities

Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Matthew Wilkening
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is once again pushing back against fans asking him to perform his dad's music, this time telling an online fan that he's "not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys." Van Halen, whose new band Mammoth WVH are spending the summer opening for Guns N' Roses as well...

Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wolfgang Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen
#Panama#Wvh#Guns N Roses
Entertainment
Twitter
Celebrities
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
Musicthebrag.com

Wolfgang Van Halen blasts “rude” fans who say he should replace late father Eddie in Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has blasted rumours he’s set to replace his late father Eddie in Van Halen, following the rock legend’s death in October. In a new interview with Terry Boyd’s World, Wolfgang straight-up dismissed the rumour that had long been circulating on fan forums that he would take on guitar as part of a new assembly of Van Halen, saying: “I think it’s rude of people to assume that.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Unleashes on Fans Who Want Him to Play His Late Father’s Music

Some wounds are still healing for Wolf Van Halen. The musician recently unleashed on fans when they asked him to play music by his late famous father, Eddie Van Halen. The situation escalated when Wolf Van Halen responded to a fan who stated on Facebook, “Wolfie, I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony celebrated the 35th anniversary of Van Halen's "Live Without A Net" with a special post on their Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page. The longtime bandmates and good friends launched the special Facebook page to share posts, photos and video celebrating the Van Hagar era of the band.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Van Halen is ‘Singin’ in Angeles’ in Gritty New Snap

Wolf Van Halen has definitely been working on his music career and is showing off what he’s been doing at concerts in a new snap. Obviously, Wolf Van Halen is the son of late Van Halen guitarist and group co-founder Eddie Van Halen. Wolf has been out on the concert road with his band, Mammoth WVH. Take a look at what he shared with his Instagram followers on Saturday.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Was More Of An Influence On Me As A Keyboard Player'

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."
CelebritiesNME

Eddie Van Halen’s son says his death “still doesn’t feel real”

The son of Eddie Van Halen has opened up on the lasting impact of the guitarist’s death, admitting it “still doesn’t feel real”. The rock icon passed away in October 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer, prompting an outpouring of tributes. Reflecting on his father’s death yesterday (August 12),...
Entertainmentvhnd.com

Van Halen: The Life. The Music. The Joy.

The coveted Van Halen special issue by LIFE is now available at Van Halen Store!. Beautifully printed and informative, this “bookazine” is high quality – more like a book than a magazine. Well-written and loaded with amazing color photos – many rare or never-before-seen. This LIFE special issue is 96 pages of pure Van Halen (no ads, or any non-VH content) and will be enjoyed for years to come. Makes a perfect addition to your VH collection.
Pasadena, CAMySanAntonio

What Van Halen Can Teach You About Public Relations

Whether familiar with their music or not, scores of millions around the world at least recognize the name Van Halen. Founded in 1972 in Pasadena, California, the group was named after legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen and his brother Alex, who played drums. While touring around clubs and venues throughout California, building a reputation and growing a fan base, they slowly caught the attention of record producers. The boys finally released a debut album in 1978, and it reached a nineteenth position on the Billboard music charts. Considered both a hard rock and heavy metal album, this eponymous effort featured many now classic songs, as well as Eddie’s “finger-tapping” guitar playing technique. The combination of lead singer David Lee Roth’s charisma and charm, along with Eddie’s unique chops, produced a chemistry and sound unlike any other band of the era. With endless touring, quick album turnarounds and diverse sound, they also became their own PR machine, always pushing the music envelope and providing audiences with a unique experience.
Musicvhnd.com

Fact Or Myth? Eddie Van Halen Painted His Bumblebee Guitar

The 1979 Bumblebee guitar is among Eddie Van Halen’s most recognizable instruments. Many stories have been told of its origin over the years, which has helped to foster its iconic status. But it’s also led to some misconceptions and myths. Just how much of what you’ve read about Eddie’s guitars is fact and how much is myth?
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Why Van Halen Needed Two Nights to Get ‘Live Without a Net’ Right

Sammy Hagar shared some backstage details of filming Van Halen’s Live Without a Net concert video, recalling an important demand band management gave their guitarist. "We actually filmed two nights [Aug. 26 and 27, 1986] in New Haven [Ct.] for this release but the first night management told Eddie [Van Halen] he had to be completely sober because there was so much money on this shoot,” Hagar wrote Saturday on the Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page. “Let’s just say he killed it when we played/filmed a second night! ha ha goes to show you some guys got to do it their own way! Back in those days it cost around 350K - that was real money!”
Pasadena, CAvhnd.com

How Van Halen Can ‘Jump’ Start Any Entrepreneur’s Career

Van Halen has inspired many-a-musician to pick up an instrument over the last 40-plus years, that much we know. But you don’t have to be strictly a musician to reap the benefits from the rise-to-fame and fortune story of this legendary band. Entrepreneur Magazine has posted an article titled “What...

