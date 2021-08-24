Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii governor urges tourists to stay away

By Natalia Gurevich
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists to hold off on traveling to the state as the number of COVID-19 cases surges. When things began reopening over the summer, the state saw a record number of visitors due to cheap flights and other factors. "It is not a good time...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Hawaii#Eta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Travelnewsbrig.com

‘Now is not the time to visit the islands’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to visit the popular destination through October due to a surge in COVID cases that has the state’s hospitals at capacity. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said at a news conference Monday. Monday’s announcement does not...
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Hawaiʻi Governor: ‘It’s Not a Good Time to Visit the Islands’

The COVID-19 surge in Hawaiʻi continues—and the state is adding more restrictions and this plea: Reduce travel to the Islands. Hawaiʻi’s 571 new COVID-19 cases today brings the state’s seven-day average case count to 671, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 8.3%. (On Oʻahu, the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.7%.)
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
TravelPosted by
Parade

12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in America—No Passport Required!

When you hear the words “all-inclusive” you may think of a resort near white sandy beaches in tropical locations like St. Lucia or Mexico. However, what if we told you some all-inclusive resorts may be in your own backyard?. From the painted hills of Colorado to the balmy Florida Keys,...
Public Healththecut.com

Yet Another Cruise-Ship Passenger Has Died From COVID

Well, the cruises have done it again: They insist on getting back out on the water, then wind up trailing coronavirus outbreaks in their wake. It has been the same story since the pandemic began; indeed, in the earliest days of 2020, cruise ships facilitated viral spread as they pinged between ports all over the world, cycling throngs of international passengers through the same closed spaces. The fiasco sparked multiple class-action lawsuits — complainants included people whose loved ones died after their vacations — but still, the cruise lines keep pushing it. Last August, for example, a Norwegian ship that boldly tried its luck with a little voyage to Svalbard reported a cluster of cases. Last November, the same thing happened on the first passenger vessel to resume pandemic cruising in the Caribbean, which reported a cluster of cases. This past May, there was an outbreak on a brand-new Royal Caribbean ship before any passengers even clambered onboard.
Worldmanchesterinklink.com

Canadian border reopens to American tourists – but with restrictions

American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are again able to cross the Canadian border. The border, which reopened Aug. 9, has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only essential travel and trade permitted to pass between the two countries. Travelers looking to head...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Bahamas one of six more countries added to CDC ‘do not travel’ list, as Hawaii advises people to stay away

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its travel list on Monday to include six countries with a very high risk of Covid infection, including the Bahamas and Morocco.Other countries that have recently had their levels changed to high-risk include Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon and Sint Maarten. If you must travel to these places, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel” advises the CDC.Following a surge in cases in Oahu, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, has asked visitors to stay away. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy