Art may be imitating real life a bit on Law & Order: SVU this fall. Mariska Hargitay, who stars as Captain Olivia Benson, broke her ankle in July and has shared photos of the cast and, later, boot she’s had as a result to her Instagram as she’s healed. She also shared a photo from July 21 showing she’s on crutches. So what might that mean for Benson when Season 23 begins on September 23? It will be written into the new season.