Apex Legends update brings changes for new Legend Seer
Respawn has released a new update for Apex Legends, which brings changes to the passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities of newest Legend Seer. The Apex Legends team had previously acknowledged issues with Seer, saying "Seer is too strong right now", and has now shared details for an update with changes to Seer's abilities. You can check the full list over on Twitter, but the main changes seem to be that the cooldown for Seer's ultimate has been increased from 90s to 120s, while the detonation delay for his tactical has been increased from 1.4s to 1.6s. "Players hit are no longer damaged or flashed," Respawn says, adding that the field of view for Seer's passive, Heart Seeker, has been reduced, along with a few other changes.www.trueachievements.com
