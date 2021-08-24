Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends update brings changes for new Legend Seer

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn has released a new update for Apex Legends, which brings changes to the passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities of newest Legend Seer. The Apex Legends team had previously acknowledged issues with Seer, saying "Seer is too strong right now", and has now shared details for an update with changes to Seer's abilities. You can check the full list over on Twitter, but the main changes seem to be that the cooldown for Seer's ultimate has been increased from 90s to 120s, while the detonation delay for his tactical has been increased from 1.4s to 1.6s. "Players hit are no longer damaged or flashed," Respawn says, adding that the field of view for Seer's passive, Heart Seeker, has been reduced, along with a few other changes.

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The complete list of world records set in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that carefully blends first-person shooter action with a character-driven narrative. Released in 2019 and developed by Respawn Entertainment, it continues to boast a strong and dedicated player base. The game takes place in an immersive universe where the story evolves, maps revolve, and...
Video GamesNME

Respawn confirms ‘Apex Legends’ cross progression is still on the way

Apex Legends will be getting cross-progression and a sizeable next-gen update, but not as soon as fans – or Respawn – were hoping. During an AMA on Reddit, the team behind Apex Legends answered a number of questions, including those about the fabled update. Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, confirmed that cross-progression would be coming some time next year.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What are Heirlooms in Apex Legends?

While playing Apex Legends, you may have come across customization options known as Heirlooms. You may have also seen streamers or professional players sporting unique melee items while they play. These stylish upgrades are some of the most exclusive items in the game and they come at a high price.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends’ Seer has handy trick to make Ultimate stronger

Seer has had a huge impact on Apex Legends Season 10 as the new character’s abilities, particularly his Ultimate, have made him quite a popular selection. Now, a player has found a clever way to make Seer’s Ultimate even more powerful. Apex Legends is arguably as popular as it ever...
Video GamesGamespot

Apex Legends Devs Say That A Seer Nerf Is Coming Next Week

Update: Respawn announced on Twitter that the Seer balance update will go live next week, following a Prowler and L-Star nerf going live later today. The Apex Legends team at Respawn did an AMA on Reddit today to discuss the launch of Season 10 and the brand-new Legend Seer. The community had plenty of questions about the latest update and some possible balances it might need, but nothing came up quite as frequently as Seer feeling too powerful.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Season 10 Map Rotation: What's New?

The new Apex Legends Season 10 map rotation is here for Emergence, shaking things up in terms of what players should expect to queue up for in the coming weeks. With World's Edge undergoing a metamorphosis in which Respawn Entertainment aimed to introduce "fun, fresh" new gameplay spaces and experiences while keeping its original design philosophy as much as possible, the same can be similarly said for the new Season 10 map rotation for Apex Legends: Emergence.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Rampage weapon guide – medium-range massacres

Rampart has been hard at work coming up with new toys for the Legends to kill each other with. Her latest creation, the Rampage, is a Heavy Ammo LMG that has a unique Revved Up mechanic. It’s a weapon that you need to know how to handle in order to get the most out of it. And that’s the aim of this Apex Legends Rampage weapon guide, so let’s get into it.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Apex Legends Rule 35- What Does It Mean?

Apex nerds form their own rules. Apex Legends is one of the most successful battle royale games ever made. The game was released in February 2019 and quickly rose to fame due to its unique gameplay and character design. As of 2021, the game has more than 100 million registered players and continues to grow each day. The game has garnered a large, faithful community throughout the years that has stuck around throughout its highs and lows. Recently, The Apex Legends community has whipped up some fictional rules and guidelines each player must adhere to inside a game. The rules are pretty creative and describe how beautiful a community can turn out to be. Out of all the rules, Apex Legends Rule 35 has been the most discussed topic. So, let’s have a look at Rule 35 and the remaining fan-made rules.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Apex Legends Season 10 Arenas Flash Event Begins

Welcome to the second week of Season 10, Legends. Along with the new week, a surprise Apex Legends Flash Event concerning the Arenas mode has begun. Yes, there are absolutely rewards to be earned. The event promises another week starting next Tuesday with a new prize track but you can probably expect just about the same challenges/prizes.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Apex Legends devs: "Seer is too strong right now"

The Apex Legends team plans to adjust new Legend Seer in an upcoming patch after noting that he is "too strong right now." The devs took part in an AMA over on Reddit to mark the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence (thanks Eurogamer), and were asked how they felt about the launch of new Legend Seer. "Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," answers a Respawn gameplay engineer. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said [he's] probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch." These plans were reiterated in a further reply, after one player asked why Seer had been launched as strong as he is. "Just to clarify, the intent was strong and not broken," Respawn replies. "I think you can look back at some of our previous Legends and see that we missed the mark there, where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity. At the end of the day we just can't know exactly how something is going to land in the wild with 100% accuracy. Seer is too strong right now and we'll be looking to adjust him soon in an upcoming patch."
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Dr Disrespect’s new game studio: Everything we know

Dr Disrespect is officially starting his own video game studio to compete with the likes of CoD and Apex Legends. Here’s everything we know about the Two-Time’s latest venture. Regular viewers of Doc’s streams know making his own game is an idea the streamer’s had for a while now. After...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

TimTheTatman reveals biggest issue playing Apex Legends with NICKMERCS

TimTheTatman has revealed the biggest issue playing with fellow Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, as they continue to stutter in the grind towards Diamond Rank in Apex Legends. Anyone active in the FPS content creator scene has seen some of the friendly banter between TimTheTatman and basically the entirety of the internet.
Video GamesTVOvermind

How Titanfall 2 Paved The Way For Apex Legends

Apex Legends would not be the game it is today if it were not for Titanfall 2. Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter by Respawn Entertainment that featured innovative gameplay mechanics and giant-mech fights. Titanfall 2 is the epic sequel to the critically acclaimed and innovative fps, Titanfall. Titanfall 2 quickly rose through the ranks as one of the generation’s most complete shooters. It featured something different, and it wasn’t just giant mech titans.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy