New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Debuting Today

When the day repeats itself over and over again as on groundhog day, there is no other choice but to shrug or fight to break the loop. That is precisely what Colt will do in Deathloop, the new video game developed by Arkane Lyon. During QuakeCon 2021, the creators of Dishonored 2 also took a look at the gameplay of their next video game, although this time they focused on the figure of Julianna, the game’s antagonist. From the hand of the director Dinga Bakaba and the narrative designer Benett Smith, we have the option of immersing ourselves in this universe thanks to the video that you can see below these lines.