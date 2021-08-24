New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Debuting Today
Dying Light 2 is finally launching this year and today a special exclusive look is being made public. With never-before-seen gameplay streaming today at 10 AM PT / 7 PM CEST. Save the date and take a front-row seat on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST. You can watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter or select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.www.noobfeed.com
