New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Debuting Today

noobfeed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 is finally launching this year and today a special exclusive look is being made public. With never-before-seen gameplay streaming today at 10 AM PT / 7 PM CEST. Save the date and take a front-row seat on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST. You can watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter or select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

www.noobfeed.com

