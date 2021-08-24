Cancel
Presidential Election

Uncertainty Reigns as Chile Presidential Election Enters Home Stretch

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's presidential race kicked off on Tuesday after the last candidates registered late the evening before for a contest to determine who will usher in a new constitution and confront social upheaval in the world's top copper producer. The early front-runners in the race are upstart left-wing...

