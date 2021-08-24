Uncertainty Reigns as Chile Presidential Election Enters Home Stretch

The Chilean center-left, a sector that ruled after the dictatorship between 1990 and 2010 and that today faces a deep crisis, has elected this Saturday the Christian Democratic senator Yasna Provoste as its candidate for the presidential election in November, where the replacement of Sebastián Piñera will be defined. . The 51-year-old parliamentarian, president of the Senate, prevailed with 62.2% over the other two champions of the Constituent Unit alliance: the socialist Paula Narváez, who obtained 26.4%, and the radical Carlos Maldonado, who reached 11.4% (with 53% scrutinized). In the elections scheduled for November 21, Provoste will face the lawyer Sebastián Sichel, former minister of the current Government, representative of the ruling party, and Gabriel Boric, deputy of the Broad Front and standard-bearer of the left, both elected in the legal primaries of their respective sectors, on July 18.