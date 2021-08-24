Cancel
Tesla Model X Smashed Between Two Trucks, Airbags Did Not Deploy

By Ben O'Hare
Cover picture for the articleA rather unfortunate incident occurred when a Tesla Model X was rear-ended by a box truck and then forced into the back of a semi’s trailer. The box truck, which was being driven by a man with a suspended license, supposedly saw a gap in the Tesla’s lane and attempted to cross at more than 50 mph. However, due to poor weather conditions, the truck slid on the tarmac and hit the rear of the Model X, ramming it forward into the back of the semi-trailer.

