Phoenix, AZ

New study shows less than one in five homeowners have refinanced despite low rates

By Kylee Cruz
AZFamily
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new Bankrate study shows less than one in five homeowners with pre-pandemic mortgages have refinanced despite record low rates. “One of the troubling things that we found was that 38% of mortgage borrowers don't even know their mortgage rate and that's really the first step in assessing whether or not you're a good candidate to refinance,” Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst, said.

