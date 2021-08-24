New study shows less than one in five homeowners have refinanced despite low rates

The share of Americans who own homes is dropping. That's not entirely surprising. It's long been said that homeownership can lend to financial stability. When you own a home, you're guaranteed the same mortgage payment throughout the life of your home loan (assuming you have a fixed loan and not an adjustable-rate mortgage). You also get the peace of mind that as long as you pay your mortgage and property taxes, you can't be forced out of your home -- whereas if you rent a place to live, at any time, your landlord could decide to sell it and not renew your lease.