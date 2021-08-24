New study shows less than one in five homeowners have refinanced despite low rates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new Bankrate study shows less than one in five homeowners with pre-pandemic mortgages have refinanced despite record low rates. “One of the troubling things that we found was that 38% of mortgage borrowers don't even know their mortgage rate and that's really the first step in assessing whether or not you're a good candidate to refinance,” Greg McBride, Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst, said.www.azfamily.com
