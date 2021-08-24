Cancel
Watch people take the plunge in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships

By Jed Leather
 8 days ago
Swimming along the bottom of a two-metre-deep peaty trench might not be everybody’s idea of fun... but that doesn’t stop people from all over the world travelling to Wales for the World Bog Snorkelling Championships.

Llanwrtyd Wells in Mid Wales is the home of the event, held every August Bank Holiday, with 150 competitors coming from Sweden, Germany, the Czech Republic and even Australia.

The rules are simple. Wearing snorkel and flippers contestants must navigate up and down a 60-yard water-filled bog in the fastest time possible without using a single conventional swimming stroke.

The current record is one minute and 18 seconds, held by art teacher Neil Rutter from Swindon in Wiltshire.

