Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art presents Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery

Years ago, Bruce Conner sent me a black and white photograph of “GLOBE” (1972). After I got it, he told me over the phone that it was in a private collection and had not been seen in many years. I think he relished that it was a one-of-a-kind work that people would have difficulty seeing in person. This was true of a number of Conner’s greatest pieces, such as “CHILD” (1960), which the Museum of Modern Art had in its collection for many years, but did not show until Bruce Conner: It’s All True (July 3–October 2, 2016). Conner also told me that the inspiration for “GLOBE” was the paint company Sherwin Williams’s original logo, designed by George W. Ford and nicknamed, “Cover the Earth,” showing a paint can suspended in the air above the earth, pouring over it.