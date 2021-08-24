Cancel
Agriculture

Ag Progress Days

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s Ag Progress Days, held annually during three days in August, is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. With over 400 exhibitors from the U.S. and Canada, there is something for everyone to enjoy at no cost as parking and admission are free. The show is hosted by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and showcases educational programs, current research and the latest innovations in agricultural equipment and technology. For more information, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd.

Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

Ag Impact on Kansas Updated

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state. Located on the KDA website, the map can be used to find agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

USDA announces contract grower aid program

Farmers who were previously ineligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) can now apply for aid thanks to collaboration between the American Farm Bureau, lawmakers and USDA. Up to $1 billion will be made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to livestock and poultry producers who suffered financial losses from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020. The American Farm Bureau first raised concern about farmers being left out of the aid package in May 2020 and has been engaged on this issue for more than a year.
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Promoting farmers as climate heroes

When it comes to policy making in Washington, D.C., farmers are grateful to have someone on their side. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 15th District and Republican leader of the House Committee on Agriculture, discussed current ag issues recently at Ag Progress Days. Thompson opened with a...
Virginia Statecountryfolks.com

Virginia Ag Expo

Hosted at Corbin Hall Farm on Aug. 5 by the Virginia Grain Producers Association, the Virginia Soybean Association and Virginia Cooperative Extension, the 2021 Virginia Ag Expo had a theme of “Farming: A Foundation for the Future.” The annual event is the largest agricultural field day in Virginia. It serves as an educational, marketing and social event for both farmers and those in agribusiness. More than 150 exhibitors and sponsors showcased the latest equipment, technology, goods and services. For more information, check out vasoybean.com/ag-expo.
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

GT Thompson: Farmers need stepped-up basis

IARN — House Ag Committee Ranking Member GT Thompson of Pennsylvania says the elimination of stepped-up basis would result in the loss of many farms across the nation, including Iowa. Thompson stopped by the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network’s booth at the 2021 Iowa State Fair to address concerns that the...
Kansas StateDodge City Daily Globe

USDA $5 million biofuel infrastructure project includes Kansas

United States Department of Agriculture acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer, announced the USDA is investing $5.19 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels through three projects in Kansas. USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA seeks comments on $500 million in meat processing grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants your help in deciding how best to invest $500 million to help diversify and increase competition in the meat packing industry. The money is part of the administration’s efforts to support the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy that President Joe Biden signed July 9. The order directed USDA to “develop a range of strategies to enhance the competitive landscape in American agriculture.”
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Wolf Administration Celebrates 600,000 Acres of Farmland Preserved, $253 Million Invested in PA Economy, Food Security

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania’s nation-leading farmland preservation program has reached more than 600,000 acres of farmland preserved, leaving it forever safeguarded from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. Since taking office in 2015, Governor Tom Wolf has made farmland preservation a priority investment dedicating...
Politicscapitalpress.com

Idaho Wheat Commission taps virtual sessions to keep momentum with trade teams

The Idaho Wheat Commission and its partners since April have hosted 10 events virtually for other countries’ trade teams. More such sessions are planned in 2021, and the commission likely will use virtual tools in some form even when COVID-19 concerns ease, Executive Director Casey Chumrau said. “Those virtual connections...
Pennsylvania StatePitt News

Opinion | The relationship between state system, state-related universities and the Pennsylvania legislature is toxic

Are you there God? It’s me, India. I’m fed up with the Pennsylvania state legislature again. Many of us experienced an altered version of college these past 18 months. We’ve observed some of our schools’ shortcomings in the face of a crisis. We’ve seen just how easily standards and practices we accepted as gospel could be eliminated, such as the widespread removal of SAT/ACT requirements. We’ve taken a leap of faith and moved away from home during a pandemic, trusting that our university will do all it can to keep us safe.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Aug. 31 Ag Update

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Corn and soybean exporters are watching topical depression Ida closely. Nearly 61% of all U.S. soybeans and 58% of all U.S. corn exports depart through New Orleans. Nearly 500 barges of grain were unloaded near the gulf last week before the Coast Guard stopped Mississippi River traffic for about 100 miles in anticipation of the storm. Experts are concerned when the storm is over export terminals will have any damage or if the electrical power is on. They do not expect a long-term river closure, but they are concerned if terminals might need to repair damage before resuming the normal flow of exports.
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Bovine Health: Make data-based decisions

The financial health of the dairy operation is at the front of producers’ minds. In all reality, it has probably always been that way; however, with rising feed costs and challenges to maintain a profitable operation, it is more important today than ever. Decisions should be made based on the dairy economy. This is easier than it sounds, as some decisions need to be made based on future projections of the dairy industry, not just today. Decisions should be made based on data instead of gut instinct whenever possible. Utilize a solid team of consultants to help analyze data and make the right decisions.
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Schoharie County Sunshine Fair 4-H dairy show

New York ranks fourth in total milk production in the U.S., so it’s fitting that there is a large number of youths becoming involved in the industry. The Schoharie County 4-H program has many members that exhibited their fondness and knowledge of the dairy industry at the 4-H dairy show on the Wednesday of the fair.
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, the average temperature in Illinois was 75 (74.9) degrees last week, 1 degree above normal. Illinois’ precipitation averaged nearly four tenths of an inch (0.38) last week, that was a third of an inch (0.33) below normal. As of Sunday, corn in the dough stage reached 85 percent, while corn in the dent stage was at 50 percent, both above the five year average. Illinois’ soybeans setting pods as of Sunday were at 84 percent, also ahead of the five year average. The corn and soybean conditions are both at 67 percent in good to excellent shape as of Sunday.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Pandemic Assistance for Livestock, Poultry Contract Producers and Specialty Crop Growers Updated by USDA

(WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021) —The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities. CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Joining U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Is Easy and Provides Industry Benefits

The National Cotton Council is working to organize educational outreach opportunities and enrollment meetings for cotton producers interested in joining the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. As greater attention is paid to the overall supply chain and the demand for transparency continues to increase, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is setting a standard for sustainability in the cotton industry. The program tracks and validates the progress made in the area of sustainability to make U.S. cotton even more competitive in the world market. Sam Lythgoe, the client lead for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol at Hill + Knowlton Strategies, said there is significant value in joining the program.
Agriculturecountryfolks.com

Fair showcases farm’s herd

Competing at the recent Wayne County Fair is one of the ways that the Schultz family of Marion, NY, can showcase their animals. Owned by Shannon and Shane Schultz, Ranway Farms LLC is a 400-acre operation raising 30 head of beef cattle and 20 head of pigs and milking 100. The farm recently added 15 Jerseys to their mostly Holstein dairy herd. Ranway also sells 5,000 small square bales of excess hay and grows corn, soybeans and wheat.
Agriculturejournaltrib.com

Focus on ag issues

Returning after a hiatus last year, The Journal's annual fall special section devoted to agricultural issues is included in this week's edition for all mail subscribers, and may also be found online at the bottom of the home page www.JournalTrib.com . This year's edition includes stories on a growing debate about cloud seeding, how intercropping can help develop healthier soils, and explores pending federal legislation aimed at bringing greater transparency and ease for farmers wishing to ...
Agriculturewbfo.org

NY farmers worry state will lower 60-hour overtime threshold

Upstate farmers are worried that a 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers could be lowered. In November, a state Wage Board will review the overtime threshold and whether it should be lowered. The overtime rate for almost all other workers in the state is set at 40 hours per week. Farmers say if that happens to their industry it will be disastrous, but workers’ rights groups say it’s needed.

