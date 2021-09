Waterville Playshop is set to make a return to live musical theatre this summer! Help us make this return something special by coming to see the new revival version of Godspell, a dramatized story built from parables found in the Book of Matthew. We’ll be bringing this wonderful show to life on September 9-12, and we’d love for you to be a part of the incredible experience! A perfect message for our society right now, the story describes for people of any and all faiths Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love.