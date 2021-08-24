Cancel
Rain floods southern Massachusetts street as Henri moves through New England

USA Today
 9 days ago

Rain from Henri lashed parts of southern Massachusetts on Monday night. Video Énio Cordeiro shows heavy rainfall and flooding in Fall River is via Storyful.

www.usatoday.com

