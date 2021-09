Okay, it's now pretty clear that Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni know what their fans want and they're not above having a little fun with it at their expense (with love and a wink, of course). So by now, it's no surprise that everyone wants Meloni's Stabler and Hargitay's Benson together in a more permanent and intimate "crossover." So in response to one of his Twitter followers about how cool it would be if the pair posted a picture of themselves rehearsing a kissing scene… well… Meloni did just that. And we're talking noses touching and lips pretty damn close, folks. An image so steamy even Hargitay had to ask if it was getting hot in here or if it was just them.