Toyota has an impressive following among car buyers. The Toyota lineup comprises five of the 10 best-selling cars of 2021 to date. The Toyota RAV4, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, and Tacoma appeared in the top 10, with Toyota comprising an impressive 50% of the list. Additionally, the RAV4 had a 20% increase in sales for the first quarter of 2021. With such a hold on the market, Toyota is poised to move drivers closer to EV dependence. However, the carmaker is reluctant to pursue EVs for now. Let’s take a look at why and how things may change in the future.