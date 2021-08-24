Cancel
Louisiana State

Tiger Stadium 2021 COVID-19 Protocols Announced

LSUSports.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry. The decision comes after consultation with – and support from – Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.

lsusports.net

Public HealthKTBS

'Do you give a damn?' Gov. John Bel Edwards reissues mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. - When Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted Louisiana’s mask mandate at the end of April, he warned that loosening restrictions wasn’t a “one way street” and that he would reimpose the rules if COVID-19 came roaring back. On Monday, as hospitals statewide buckled under an unprecedented surge...
Public Healthabc23.com

Beaver Stadium COVID-19 Plans

As Penn State looks to welcome back 100,000 screaming fans back to Beaver Stadium this fall to watch the Nittany Lions play, there will be few pandemic restrictions in place. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a press conference Saturday that the university will not require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and masks are not required outdoors in the stadium, including in the concourse.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

New Tiger Stadium restrictions could make COVID tests harder to find

BATON ROUGE - Unvaccinated Tiger fans should plan ahead for home games this football season. For those who haven't gotten the shot, university officials announced Tuesday that a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of entering Tiger Stadium will be required. With urgent care centers in the capital area inundated with patients, obtaining a test could be tough.
EducationPosted by
KATC News

LSU to require vaccines for students, faculty & staff

LSU President William F. Tate IV provided the following updates to campus Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 vaccination mandate:. Yesterday the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and over, paving the way for LSU to require vaccines for students, faculty and staff. Louisiana law allows for students to opt out of vaccinations, and those who choose this route will be required to be tested for COVID on a regular basis. Students have until Sept. 10 to submit proof of their first vaccination or formally opt out via the exemption/waiver form on the LSU Student Health Center Patient Portal. Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination. For more information, please see full message from Tate at https://www.lsu.edu/president/messages/2021/08-24-welcome-students.php .
Baton Rouge, LALSUSports.net

Cross Country’s Meet in NOLA Cancelled

Baton Rouge, La. – Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on southeastern portion of Louisiana, the LSU season opening cross country meet scheduled for Sept. 3 in New Orleans will not take place. The Tigers will continue training and their first meet of the season will be on September...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Mississippi State247Sports

Ranking The QBs Mississippi State will face this season-Game 1

Mississippi State starts their football season this Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm against the Louisiana Tech at home. The Bulldog defense will be facing a quarterback, West Virginia graduate transfer Austin Kendall, who will be starting his first game for Louisiana Tech. A four-star prospect in high school, he originally signed with Oklahoma before transferring to West Virginia. Due to the addition covid year, he is a sixth-year player.
Public HealthPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Health Officials Warn: The Redneck Riviera is a COVID-19 Hot Zone

For folks looking to take advantage of the upcoming Labor Day Weekend to squeeze out one more little summer getaway - I've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is: There are plenty of places you and your family can go to enjoy your time off without encountering a "high risk" area in regards to the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The bad news is: The Redneck Riviera is not one of those places.

