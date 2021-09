The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccine technology is undeniable. The potential for these vaccines to efficiently treat a wide range of communicable diseases is enormous, and the technology is poised to explode into the marketplace. However, effective mRNA vaccines are only as good as the materials and methodologies used to create them, as well as the analytical steps used to test their potency, stability, and clinical efficacy. Traditional analytical methods are slow and end up wasting investigators’ time and money. Advanced imaging and analysis platforms may hold the key to simplifying vaccine development and manufacturing bottlenecks, as they are fast and can be multiplexed to answer multiple scientific questions per analysis.