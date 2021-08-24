My Morning Jacket announces first studio album in six years
My Morning Jacket has announced the release of their ninth studio album, called My Morning Jacket, for October 22nd via ATO Records. The project will be available in a variety of physical formats, including CD as well as two vinyl configurations: 2xLP Clear Vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download; and 2xLP 180-Gram Deluxe Colored Vinyl featuring cloudy blue and cloudy orange colored vinyl, deluxe foil gatefold jacket with artwork by Robert Beatty, 24” x 24” circular fold-out poster, custom inner-sleeves with lyrics, and digital download.themusicuniverse.com
