My Morning Jacket announces first studio album in six years

Finneas O’Connell, best known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, has announced his debut solo album and shared the new song “A Concert Six Months From Now.”. A showcase of his sparse songwriting style but with his vocals front and center, “A Concert Six Months From Now” shows that Finneas is just as capable penning songs for himself as he is for others. The arrival of the new song comes alongside the news that Finneas has signed with Interscope Records, and his debut record with the label will be arriving on Oct. 15.