Portland, OR

Woman arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap kid, threatening parents with machete

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- A woman was arrested for attempting to kidnap a child in downtown Portland on Sunday, according to Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. Portland police responded to the area in front of the Voodoo Donuts at 22 Southwest 3rd Avenue where a woman was attempting to kidnap a child while threatening the parents with a machete. They arrived and took Elizabeth Ann Zurcher-Wood into custody in the area of Southwest 1st and Southwest Ankeny.

www.westernmassnews.com

