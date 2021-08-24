Novartis' Kymriah Disappoints in Phase III for Aggressive B-Cell NHL

There might be a treatment to address Wilson disease soon after a Phase III trial on a drug candidate was found to have successfully met its primary endpoint. The FoCus Phase III trial by Alexion and AstraZeneca showed that ALXN1840 demonstrated around three times greater copper mobilization from tissues than standard-of-care (SoC) treatments for Wilson disease. The primary endpoint measure the daily mean Area Under the Effect Curve (AUEC) for directly measured non-ceruloplasmin-bound copper (dNCC) over the course of 48 weeks. AUEC gauges the daily mean copper mobilized from tissues, which reflects the underlying burden of copper accumulation.