Novartis' Kymriah Disappoints in Phase III for Aggressive B-Cell NHL

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovartis reported that its Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) failed to hit its primary endpoint in the Phase III BELINDA trial in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment. Kymriah is the company’s CD19-directed CAR-T therapy, which is approved for patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

