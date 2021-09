Carol Dion shared pictures with us for this story. She is part of the local Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina. This is an organization of parents, grandparents of children serving in our military. They do things like pack and ship hero boxes to troops five times a year, Operation Homecoming, and do the “Wreaths Across America” where they aim to visit every grave with a wreath for Christmas. Carol will be coming on our show next month to share more their works and how others can help. Carol’s daughter SSG Melissa Dion, USARMY retired, served two tours in Iraq and Korea.