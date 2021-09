Sports fans know that nothing is better for the chemistry of a team than winning, and on the CRISPR field, Intellia Therapeutics is on a winning streak. On June 26, Intellia set the biotech world on fire, announcing the first-ever clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in human patients. The landmark interim data from the ongoing Phase I study, presented at the Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting, demonstrated that Intellia’s lead investigational in vivo candidate, NTLA-2001, greatly reduced the disease-causing protein after a single infusion.