Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Working to Tackle Drug Resistance in Oncology Patients, Tyra Aims for $100 Million IPO

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia-based Tyra Biosciences aspires to raise a $100 million IPO, according to its S-1 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late last week. The biotech company works to tackle the high-impact problem of drug resistance emerging in oncology patients who initially responded to targeted therapies. Tyra is focused on targeting that acquired resistance with purpose-built drugs.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ipo#Drug Resistance#Medical Oncology#Tyra Biosciences#Ipo#Nextech Invest#Mibc#Ind#Icc#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Janssen Wins FDA Approval for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Drug

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Janssen’s long-acting, twice-per-year schizophrenia drug Invega Hafyera (paliperidone palmitate six-month). This is the first long-acting antipsychotic drug of its kind that provides six months’ control of symptoms with a single dose and is expected to benefit patients who have had difficulties adhering to a more strict treatment regimen.
Industrycancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for the Treatment Waldenströms Macroglobulinemia

Zanubrutinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with Waldenströms macroglobulinemia based on the results of the phase 3 ASPEN trial. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients withWaldenströms macroglobulinemia, according to a press release from the FDA.1. The approval...
Industryhealthday.com

Prescriptions Rise for Veterinary Drug for COVID-19 Patients

MONDAY, Aug. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite studies showing that it does not work against COVID-19, prescriptions for the antiparasitic drug ivermectin have climbed sharply in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Prescriptions for what was originally a drug...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biotech Company Takes a Hit After Axing HBV Therapy over Safety Concerns

Shares of Assembly Biosciences have fallen more than 20% in premarket trading after the company announced it has discontinued developing a hepatitis B therapeutic candidate following the observation of elevated alanine transaminase (ALT levels) that are consistent with drug-induced hepatotoxicity. John McHutchison, A.O., M.D., chief executive officer of South San...
Cancerbiospace.com

Takeda Blood Cancer Drug Fails in Phase III

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Takeda Pharmaceutical announced Wednesday that its drug candidate for leukemia failed to meet its primary endpoint in phase III. In a statement, the company said that the Phase III PANTHER ((Pevonedistat-3001) study, which looked at the effectiveness of pevonedistat when combined with azacitidine as a first-line treatment for different types of leukemia, did not produce significant results in terms of event-free survival (EFS).
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Crackdown on JAK Drug Class Unwelcome News for Pharma Giants

Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, and AbbVie have been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to tell consumers about the potential risks of their high-profile Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor drugs. The FDA said all approved medications involving JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions require warnings about...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Biotech Company Driven by Cutting Edge Science and Patients, Not Ego

Sports fans know that nothing is better for the chemistry of a team than winning, and on the CRISPR field, Intellia Therapeutics is on a winning streak. On June 26, Intellia set the biotech world on fire, announcing the first-ever clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of in vivo CRISPR genome editing in human patients. The landmark interim data from the ongoing Phase I study, presented at the Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) Annual Meeting, demonstrated that Intellia’s lead investigational in vivo candidate, NTLA-2001, greatly reduced the disease-causing protein after a single infusion.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Astellas Pauses Dosing of Gene Therapy After Liver-Linked Concerns

Possible side effects have once again plagued a gene therapy under development by Astellas Pharma. This morning, the company announced it had paused the screening and dosing of an investigational gene therapy for patients with X-linked Myotubular My-opathy (XLMTM) following a serious adverse event report in a trial participant. Japan-based...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Driven by Therapeutic Advantages, Sevoflurane Drug Class to Seal Dominance in Inhalational Anaesthesia Drugs Market

Inhalational Anaesthesia Drugs Demand to Concentrate in North America, Following Increasing Healthcare Spending. The inhalational anaesthesia drugs market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers inhalational anaesthesia drugs demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drugs and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase inhalational anaesthesia drugs sales.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer aims to boost oncology presence with proposed Trillium acquisition

On 23 August, Pfizer stated its aim to acquire Trillium Therapeutics, a Canadian immuno-oncology company focused on developing drugs for several blood cancers, in a $2.26bn deal. Through this proposed acquisition, Pfizer aims to solidify its place in the blood cancer treatment space after the company generated $10.9bn in revenue from oncology sales last year, representing 26% of Pfizer’s full-year revenue. GlobalData estimates that Trillium’s two lead candidates will generate revenue of more than $1bn from global sales by 2027 if both are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Advocacybiospace.com

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Targets Moderna for "Pandemic Profiteering"

Companies like Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech are sitting scapegoats for the label “pandemic profiteering.” It is to be expected, and today, activists with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) are setting up to protest in front of Moderna’s Cambridge headquarters. They are asking the drugmaker to step up in the area of social responsibility.
Healthbiospace.com

Bone Therapeutics Breaks After Phase III Osteoarthritis Failure

Shares of Belgium-based Bone Therapeutics are down more than 34% on the Euronext stock exchange after the company announced its Phase III osteoarthritis study using its enhanced viscosupplement JTA-004 failed to meet primary and critical secondary endpoints. Bone Therapeutics is attempting to develop a next-generation intra-articular injectable to treat osteoarthritic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy