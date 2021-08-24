Working to Tackle Drug Resistance in Oncology Patients, Tyra Aims for $100 Million IPO

On 23 August, Pfizer stated its aim to acquire Trillium Therapeutics, a Canadian immuno-oncology company focused on developing drugs for several blood cancers, in a $2.26bn deal. Through this proposed acquisition, Pfizer aims to solidify its place in the blood cancer treatment space after the company generated $10.9bn in revenue from oncology sales last year, representing 26% of Pfizer’s full-year revenue. GlobalData estimates that Trillium’s two lead candidates will generate revenue of more than $1bn from global sales by 2027 if both are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).