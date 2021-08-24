Working to Tackle Drug Resistance in Oncology Patients, Tyra Aims for $100 Million IPO
California-based Tyra Biosciences aspires to raise a $100 million IPO, according to its S-1 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late last week. The biotech company works to tackle the high-impact problem of drug resistance emerging in oncology patients who initially responded to targeted therapies. Tyra is focused on targeting that acquired resistance with purpose-built drugs.www.biospace.com
