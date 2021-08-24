Club Ride & Artist Collab to Benefit Women Through MTB
Proceeds from Club Ride x Katie Lozancich apparel will help support women’s mountain biking advocacy group World Ride. World Ride is a fledgling nonprofit focused on providing women in developing nations with access to mountain bikes, cycling resources, MTB career training, safer trails, and community. On August 19, Club Ride and artist/mountain biker Katie Lozancich backed the initiative by launching a limited run of T-shirts and MTB fenders.gearjunkie.com
