Club Ride & Artist Collab to Benefit Women Through MTB

In true Audi Nines fashion, Elias Ruso killed it this week by performing the world's-first front flip heel-clicker on a downhill mountain bike. The 22 year-old described the trick, stating, “There’s so much force involved and you have to be super careful with not over-rotating it. You pull the rear brake, lift off, snap the front flip, pull off the feet and click them together, and hopefully land it!” Ruso has set the bar, and we’re hoping to see a few more firsts in the coming days of the event. Check out the full clip to experience the trick firsthand, followed by Ruso’s contagious levels of stoke.