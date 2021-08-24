Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Club Ride & Artist Collab to Benefit Women Through MTB

By Jilli Cluff
gearjunkie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProceeds from Club Ride x Katie Lozancich apparel will help support women’s mountain biking advocacy group World Ride. World Ride is a fledgling nonprofit focused on providing women in developing nations with access to mountain bikes, cycling resources, MTB career training, safer trails, and community. On August 19, Club Ride and artist/mountain biker Katie Lozancich backed the initiative by launching a limited run of T-shirts and MTB fenders.

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Mtb#Collab#Empowering Women#Charity#Club Ride Artist#World Ride#Royal Blue#Men S S Xl#Women S S Xl Msrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Fuzzy Artist-Collab Sandals

Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham works in collaboration with Japanese imprint SUICOKE on the latest footwear offering spotlighted by the ZAVO silhouette. The shoe is set to launch for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, preparing for the colder seasons of the year. The shoe's upper sees the heavyweight stonewashed canvas look that...
Bicyclestetongravity.com

The Audi Nines Are Back, and Brought Along a Sick Course.

With the year and a half we’ve had, who doesn’t want to kick back for one of the best events in biking? Now that the Audi Nines are underway, GoPro has put out a course preview that has left us beyond pumped for the show that the riders will be putting out. Check out the full video for some sick POVs and flip trains as a warm welcome to this year’s course.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

New PNW Fern Dropper Post is Designed for Kids’ Mountain Bikes

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. While some may disagree, I’m going to go out on a limb and say every mountain biker can benefit from a dropper post, including kids. PNW Components likely agrees, and this week they announced a dropper post specifically designed for children called the Fern.
Sportsgearjunkie.com

Crew Builds Epic $7K MTB Line in 7 Days: Watch These Aussie Freeriders Shred

MTB freerider and Red Bull athlete Remy Morton lives to send the gnarliest trails. But how about building them?. When Red Bull approached mountain biker Remy Morton with $7K (AUD) to build a wicked cool trail to benefit his hometown, Morton jumped on it. The catch? He’d need to complete it in just 7 days.
Cyclinggearjunkie.com

Schwinn, Good Co. Bike Club Want to Get You on a Bike

One cyclist shows us how he’s uniting his community with a love of bikes. Good Co. Bike Club has one mission: to bring people together, get them on bikes, and have a good time in each other’s company. “The goal is to do this together as a group,” Bennett announces...
BicyclesRideApart

Gearing Up: How The Babes Ride Out Founders Ready Themselves For Any Ride

When Ashmore Ellis and Anya Violet realized they were some of the only women constantly running into each other at different motorcycle events, they decided it was time for a much-needed change. They wanted to make more connections with like-minded ladies in the two-wheel world who shared their love of riding, so with a flyer shared to their Instagram accounts and a lot of unexpected reposts, they found themselves greeted at a Temecula gas station by 50 other excited women on street bikes (they expected 15) ready to ride...without any idea of where they were going.
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Elias Ruso Brings a First to the 2021 Audi Nines

In true Audi Nines fashion, Elias Ruso killed it this week by performing the world's-first front flip heel-clicker on a downhill mountain bike. The 22 year-old described the trick, stating, “There’s so much force involved and you have to be super careful with not over-rotating it. You pull the rear brake, lift off, snap the front flip, pull off the feet and click them together, and hopefully land it!” Ruso has set the bar, and we’re hoping to see a few more firsts in the coming days of the event. Check out the full clip to experience the trick firsthand, followed by Ruso’s contagious levels of stoke.
LifestyleClimbing

Deal of the Week: Multi-Pitch Climbing

Is your bread and butter long, wandering routes? Do you relish waking up before the dawn to ascend steep and tall mountain walls? Is your gear frayed, chipped, and worn from countless days of being dragged around granite corners or through sandstone slots? Then head over to Backcountry.com to see the awesome deals they’re offering to update your gear and get you equipped for your next adventure.
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Bike Club reboots its Century Ride

The Reston Bike Club is bringing back its Century Ride this Sunday (Aug. 22) after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 38th iteration, this year’s Century Ride offers 33, 60, 80, and 100-mile routes. There are over 800 participants registered, and the organization is expecting 200 more.
ApparelGolf Digest

10 USA-themed golf shoes that are as stylish as they are patriotic

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. The Ryder Cup uniforms were just announced, but you’ll notice the scripting for the U.S. Team does not include shoes. Players are permitted...
Ironton, MOmymoinfo.com

BULL RIDING AND BREAK ROPING AT THE LION’S CLUB RODEO

(Ironton) The 29th annual Arcadia Valley Lion’s Club Rodeo is underway! Riders and team-ropers from around the country have gathered together to show off their skills in this festival hosted in Ironton. Ken Wooten, one of the rodeo organizers, had this to say when it came to the success of...
Apparelgearjunkie.com

The Best Women’s Hunting Jackets of 2021

No longer are women relegated to buying from the men’s section. Women’s hunting jackets are available en masse for the female form, and we’ve got recommendations. Wearing coats that are too big or sized poorly can interfere in a myriad of ways, including issues with shooting a bow, unnecessary bulk while moving, and feeling comfortable hucking your pack.
Sportsgearjunkie.com

The Gear That Won the Leadville Trail 100 Run

It’s renowned for being the highest-elevation centennial race in the world and draws athletes from all corners of the globe to compete. Scaling peaks, circumnavigating alpine lakes, cresting passes, crushing miles — this is what it takes to win the Leadville 100. This year, both of the Leadville 100 winners...
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

40% Off Mountain Hardwear, and More Fall Bargains

Great outdoor gear at an amazing price: That’s our goal each week. Check out the bargains below to save on gear for your next adventure. Mountain Hardwear Granite Glade Jacket — Women’s & Men’s: $72-84 (Up to 40% Off) A basic, affordable rain shell to keep you dry in fall...
Fitnessgearjunkie.com

A Guide to Foot Care in the Outdoors

Taking care of your feet inevitably leads to better, healthier, and less precarious adventures on trail. Being proactive always beats being reactive when it comes to foot care on the trail. Whether you’re hiking, backpacking, hunting, or trekking the Pacific Crest Trail, there are steps you can take to mitigate foot-related disaster in the field.
Animalsgearjunkie.com

The Elk Talk Podcast: A Must-Listen for Elk Hunters

Randy Newberg and Corey Jacobsen leave no stones unturned in this very listenable podcast dedicated entirely to hunting elk. Okay, they do leave a few stones unturned. But c’mon. You gotta leave some lessons for the students. It’s very martial artsy in that way, and Randy Newberg and Corey Jacobsen of Elk 101 are the senseis.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: Coconut Cooler, Cactus Leather EDC, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline...

Comments / 0

Community Policy