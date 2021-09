Corn is 13 to 15 cents lower, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents lower and wheat is flat to 5 cents lower. Corn trade is 13 to 15 cents lower at midday Tuesday with trade fading back into support levels and little fresh news on the crop progress report, with trade looking for buying to return on weakness for further export and end user business as we sort out storm effects on shipping. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins, with tight stocks coming in once the storm effects fade.