We drove the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the third-generation of the Blue Oval's off-road-ready pickup. It may no longer be the most extreme pickup on the market with the release of the Ram TRX, but it's more capable than ever thanks to a five-link coil spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, and standard 35-inch tires with available 37s. The tire choice will be a tough one for many customers.