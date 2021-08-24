Cancel
Perfect Corp. Pairs With Avon On AR- And AI-Based Sales

By PYMNTS
 8 days ago
Beauty tech solutions provider Perfect Corp. on Tuesday (Aug. 24) announced a partnership with Avon México that will integrate augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) through facial analysis technology in its YouCam Makeup app for more personalized consumer shopping experiences. Avon uses Perfect Corp’s AI and AR smart beauty...

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
