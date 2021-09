NEW YORK - An innocent man was injured in a shooting in front of Penn Station *in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. The NYPD says it happened around 5:45 p.m. Two men got into a dispute inside Penn Station when one of them was eating and the other asked him for food. The other man told him to get away and an argument started. It spilled into the street outside of the entrance at 7th Ave. and 31st Street.