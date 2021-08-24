Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, NY

LCHS to open Covid-19 Testing Site Wednesday August 25

flackbroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- Lewis County’s COVID testing site is coming back. This announcement is according to Lewis County Health System and is in partnership with the public health office. “Individuals must live, attend school, or work in Lewis County to be eligible for testing and show proof of residency, school or employment (driver’s license, school ID, work badge or paycheck stub),” the latest LCHS statement reads. “For children, a parent ID is acceptable.”

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewis County, NY
Government
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lowville, NY
Lowville, NY
Government
Lewis County, NY
Health
Lewis County, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lchs#Lowville Lewis County#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy