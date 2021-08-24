LCHS to open Covid-19 Testing Site Wednesday August 25
LOWVILLE- Lewis County’s COVID testing site is coming back. This announcement is according to Lewis County Health System and is in partnership with the public health office. “Individuals must live, attend school, or work in Lewis County to be eligible for testing and show proof of residency, school or employment (driver’s license, school ID, work badge or paycheck stub),” the latest LCHS statement reads. “For children, a parent ID is acceptable.”flackbroadcasting.com
