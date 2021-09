The Mercedes-Benz EQS has the potential to shake up the luxury sedan market and Jay Leno recently had the opportunity to check out the innovative EV. During the video, Leno spoke with Sylvain Wehrnert, the vice president of design for Mercedes-Benz North America. The EQS is the automaker’s first luxury EV built from the ground up and acts as a rival to the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S, even though the Tesla has a greater focus on performance and isn’t as luxurious.