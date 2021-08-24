Kristy Fair Ballentine
Senior Director, Marketing & Communications at Ascom Americas at Ascom Holding AG. EDUCATION: East Carolina University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kristy Fair Ballentine spent more than a decade at Lenovo, most recently serving as the Director of Global Integrated Communications, where she oversaw strategic campaigns and spearheaded workplace diversity and inclusion efforts. As the new Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Ascom Americas, Ballentine will lead the marketing and communications department as the company looks to create better communications workflows for customers across acute, long-term care, and enterprise.www.bizjournals.com
