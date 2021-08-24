Cancel
Kristy Fair Ballentine

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Director, Marketing & Communications at Ascom Americas at Ascom Holding AG. EDUCATION: East Carolina University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kristy Fair Ballentine spent more than a decade at Lenovo, most recently serving as the Director of Global Integrated Communications, where she oversaw strategic campaigns and spearheaded workplace diversity and inclusion efforts. As the new Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Ascom Americas, Ballentine will lead the marketing and communications department as the company looks to create better communications workflows for customers across acute, long-term care, and enterprise.

Charlotte, NCbizjournals

Hannah Phillips

Hannah is a Charlotte, NC native, having graduated from Queens University where she studied Business Administration. An internship with the Foundation for the Carolinas was followed by 3.5 years doing Campus Recruiting for Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking. She enjoys building relationships, supporting candidates through the selection process, and helping find the perfect fit for both the employer and candidate.
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Technology & Data, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Tareen helps clients implement strategies to develop, protect, acquire and commercialize technology products and services. Tareen works extensively with clients in the medical device, life sciences, software, IT, retail, renewable energy and agricultural industries. With over 20 years of experience, she applies insight to create efficient and practical solutions to help clients achieve their goals.
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson

Millions of college students in the U.S. are back on their campus' with in-person classes this fall as the highly contagious delta variant rages on. To keep students and faculty safe, many universities including Ohio State are enacting vaccine mandates. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher we talk with...
Businessbizjournals

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Charitiespfonline.com

CCAI Finishing Education Foundation Presents 2021 Scholarships

The Chemical Coaters Association International Finishing Education Foundation (CCAIFEF), aa 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization established by the Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), has announced its 2021 scholarship recipients, awarding a total of $17,500 in scholarships to ten deserving students. Applications from qualified students were reviewed by the CCAIFEF Board of Directors, who determined this year’s scholarship winners.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Renowned aviation innovator and philanthropist James Raisbeck dies at 84

Renowned aviation industry leader and community pillar James Raisbeck died Tuesday at the age of 84. Founder of Raisbeck Engineering, a prime aerospace manufacturer, Raisbeck received the Museum of Flight’s coveted Pathfinder Award in engineering in 2007 for his vast body of work toward the betterment of aviation. Before heading...
Chantilly, VAbizjournals

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Atlanta, GAemory.edu

Acclaim: Recent honors for Emory faculty and staff

“Acclaim” offers a sample of recent honors for Emory faculty and staff. Listings may include awards and prizes; election to boards and societies; and similarly notable accomplishments in the wider community. “Acclaim” is published monthly in Emory Report. To suggest items, please email your submission. Emory faculty and staff are...
CollegesGW Hatchet

Officials announce permanent vice provost for research after yearlong vacancy

The executive dean of the University of Virginia’s engineering school will become the next vice provost for research in November. Pamela Norris, a leading expert on nanoscale heat transfer also known for her work increasing representation of women faculty in STEM, will begin the role Nov. 1, according to a release Thursday. Norris will replace Carla Berg, the interim vice provost of research since June, becoming GW’s first permanent head of research since officials transitioned to a decentralized, pod research model last year.
CollegesUniversity Daily Kansan

KU to discontinue 16 academic programs, certificates and degrees this semester

The University of Kansas plans to discontinue 11 academic programs this semester and will soon hold hearings for each program. At a Senate Executive Committee meeting Tuesday, University Senate President Hossein Saiedian presented members with a list of the programs for consideration to be discontinued. This list of degrees and...
Economybizjournals

7 essential questions to cover when a CEO is seeking a CFO

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

DBJ names 2021 honorees for Diversity in Business Awards

The Dayton Business Journal has named the winners for the 2021 Diversity in Business Awards. The awards recognize organizations that have contributed to harnessing diversity within their work forces and actively taking the lead to promote and champion the business case for diversity within the community or their industries. They...
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida seeks to improve by soliciting employee feedback and input

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. provides legal support and assistance to qualified at-risk individuals and families at no cost. The Orlando-based nonprofit's employee amenities and perks include:. Being treated like professionals. Flexibility to work in the most productive way. Serving clients while balancing work/life. Great benefits — insurance, vacation,...
bizjournals

Chris Coffey named plan president of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare of Texas announced Monday it has appointed Chris Coffey as its plan president. Coffey will lead the health plan that provides government-funded health care to more than 357,000 members across the Lone Star State. The Texas health plan brought in about $3.09 billion in premium revenue during 2020, an increase over 2019's numbers, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the plan's California-based parent company.
Collegesbizjournals

Tuition costs impacting local, national colleges and universities

The school year has begun for many colleges and universities, and with that comes tuition payments, which have been a focal point for institutions across the nation. But in the Birmingham area, there has been little change for many local schools. According to data from the Alabama Commission on Higher...
Economybizjournals

Watkins & Eager adds four attorneys to its Birmingham office

A Mississippi law firm has added four new attorneys to its Birmingham office. James A. Harris Jr., James A. “Jamey” Harris III, Clyde O. “Tres” Westbrook III and Nicole Mapp Hardee have joined Watkins & Eager’s appellate and commercial litigation groups from Birmingham-based Harris & Harris LLP, which has dissolved.
BusinessInside Indiana Business

Wabash Heartland Innovation Network Hires Data Scientist

Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and Purdue University’s The Data Mine have hired David Glass as a senior data scientist. He most recently served as lead of the Advanced Analytics Center of Excellence at the Delta Faucet Co. Glass holds a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and a master's degree from Northwestern University.

