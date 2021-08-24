Currency Agnostic Blockchain Debuts For Global Trade

With technology being used in every industry and telecommunications (telecom) being no stranger to technology such as mobile 2G internet, 3G internet, 4G internet, and the upcoming 5G internet, there is a need for arrangements regarding roaming charges during a call or data session from one network provider to another. This can generate a lot of data. This is where blockchain comes in order to validate the accuracy of the files that are being transitioned through the system. Blockchain is also necessary for curbing redundant work. Telecom industry and experts are counting on blockchain to streamline 5G network deployment around the world. The importance of blockchain is being seen for internet of things (IoT) device management too, and its potential lies in providing cutting-edge computing capabilities, and make the cross-carrier payment networks more efficient, along with boosting the inter-carrier clearing efficiencies. Hence, blockchain in telecom market is gaining traction worldwide.