Currency Agnostic Blockchain Debuts For Global Trade

By AIT News Desk
 8 days ago

Metal commodities worth around $43 million were purchased from one of the largest mines in Peru under the initiative of Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas). The purchases were made over multiple transactions using Skuchain’s currency agnostic blockchain for digital trade assets that were used for payment through Mizuho Bank. The digital asset...

