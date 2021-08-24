Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Upstream Security Raises $62 Million in Series C Financing Round

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpstream Security, the leader in automotive cybersecurity and data analytics for connected vehicles, announced it successfully closed a $62 million investment as part of round C funding, thereby completing a total of $105 million investment since its founding. This latest investment, which was led by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI), a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., was joined by new investors I.D.I. Insurance, 57 Stars’ NextGen Mobility Fund, and La Maison Partners. These parties join Upstream’s existing investors Glilot Capital, Salesforce venture, Volvo Group Venture Capital, Nationwide, Delek US, and others.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delek Us#Upstream Security#Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance#Msi#I D I Insurance#La Maison Partners#Glilot Capital#Salesforce#Nationwide#Delek Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Marketsaithority.com

Trengo Platform Raises $36Million ln Series A Funding

Insight Partners and Peak provide funding and guidance to accelerate triple-digit international growth, attract new talent and further develop the platform. Trengo, the Dutch omnichannel communications platform, announces raising $36 million in a Series A funding from New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners and Peak. The funding is aimed at accelerating international expansion, attracting talent and fueling further development of the technology-driven omnichannel communication platform.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Soothe Healthcare Raises INR 100 Cr In Extended Series C Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Soothe Healthcare, a homegrown personal hygiene company, announced on Wednesday completed an investment of INR 100 crore in an extended Series C round led by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), Northern Arc, and KKR-backed Incred.
Marketsaithority.com

LINKS Analytics BV Announces Launch Of ClearD3 Data-Driven Pricing Platform Enabling B2B Companies To Optimise Pricing And Capacity Processes

LINKS Analytics BV announced the launch of its new Data-Driven Pricing Platform, ClearD3, that will enable companies of all sizes to optimise their Pricing and Capacity Processes without the crippling burden of upfront investments. The ClearD3 platform translates external supply chain economic and business data into measurably better margins and revenues* setting a new gold standard in data-driven decision making.
Economythepaypers.com

Vic.ai secures USD 50 mln in series B financing

Vic.ai, a startup developing software to automate accounting and financial processes, has closed a USD 50 million series B financing round with participation from GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. Vic says it’ll use the capital to expand its existing enterprise offering as well as build out its financial...
Economyroi-nj.com

Onkos Surgical raises $15M in Series C funding

Onkos Surgical, a leading innovator of solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopedic procedures based in Parsippany, announced Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in Series C funding from its existing investor syndicate. The new funding will drive revenue growth by accelerating the company’s research and development pipeline, expanding...
Middle EastEntrepreneur

We Got Funded: Abu Dhabi-Based Insurtech Startup Hala Raises US$5 Million In Series A Round To Expand Across The Middle East

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Abu Dhabi-based insurtech startup Hala has successfully raised US$5 million in a Series A round, led by Entrée Capital. Mubadala Investment Company, EQ2 Ventures, Global Founders Capital, 500 Startups, and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund also participated in the round.
Businessaithority.com

Cornerstone Advisors Acquires Coastline Analytics, Adding Advanced Analytics Expertise to Its Financial Services Consulting Offerings

Cornerstone Advisors announced its acquisition of Coastline Analytics, a Florida-based firm specializing in advanced data analytics applications for community-based banks and credit unions. “Through this acquisition, we are adding unmatched analytics, machine learning, and data science consulting expertise to the comprehensive list of services we provide to our financial services...
Marketsaithority.com

Offchain Labs Rolls Out Arbitrum One Ethereum Scaling Solution to the Public and Announces $120Million in Funding

Lightspeed Venture Partners Leads New Round with a $1.2B Valuation to Help Scale Ethereum Contracts with Speed, Security and Cost Efficiency. Offchain Labs,the leading provider of scaling solutions for Ethereum, announced that its Arbitrum One mainnet will open to the public . The company also announced it has raised $120M in funding, with its latest Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other newly announced investors in the round include Polychain Capital, Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital, Alameda Research, Mark Cuban and others. Ravi Mhatre from Lightspeed has joined the company’s board with this round.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

TetraScience R&D Data Cloud Selected by Leading Clinical-Stage Biotechnology Company

Open, Cloud-Native Tetra Data Platform Will Connect All Data Sources and Targets to Harmonize and Automate Data Flow. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that Zymeworks Inc. has selected the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) to standardize and automate scientific data flow. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, Zymeworks’ R&D engine generates and analyzes large amounts of scientific data in its quest to revolutionize drug design.
Businessaithority.com

Clicklease Raises $63 Million in Series A Funding Led by Sandlot Partners

Clicklease, a leading fintech company providing payment solutions in the commercial equipment space, announced it has closed $63 million in Series A funding led by Sandlot Partners. “We are absolutely thrilled that Sandlot has decided to invest in Clicklease,” said Bart Longson, founder and CEO of Clicklease. “These funds will...
Businessaithority.com

DSM Announces Acquisition of Managed IT Services Provider Cipher Integrations

DSM, a Florida-based leader in data assurance, announced the acquisition of Cipher Integrations, a Florida-based Managed IT Services provider. This acquisition extends DSM’s delivery of unmatched data assurance solutions which protects core digital infrastructure, guarantees recoverability, and thereby reduces costly downtime. As part of the acquisition, DSM will integrate Cipher’s offerings and engineering team into its own. This is a win-win for both companies and their clients, adding talented staff to the continuously growing DSM team, and strengthening offerings for Cipher clients.
Economyaithority.com

Wipro and HERE Partner to Provide Location-Based Services and Analytics for Customers Globally

Location planning for smart metering and field service management are key areas of collaboration. HERE Tracking to enable monitoring and tracking on a real-time basis. Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, announced that they are partnering to offer location-based services, to customers from Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Telecom and Automotive industry verticals.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Polkadot-Powered Parallel Finance Raises $22 Million for DeFi Products

More venture capital funds are flowing into decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols with Parallel Finance becoming the latest to secure a multi-million dollar funding round. In an announcement on Aug 30, Polkadot-powered Defi lending and staking protocol Parallel Finance said that it had raised $22 million in a Series A funding round that valued it at a cool $150 million.
Denver, COaithority.com

Avaya Invests in Journey, a Leading Zero Knowledge and Digital Identity Platform Provider

Avaya Holdings Corp. announced it has made a strategic investment in Journey.Ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform focusing on enhancing privacy, security, and customer experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, Journey is a part of the Avaya DevConnect partner ecosystem. The Journey digital trusted identity platform, integrated with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) offerings, enables enterprises to interact and transact with customers in a secure and simple manner.
MarketsZDNet

Databricks raises $1.6B series H funding round

Databricks has done it again. This morning the company is announcing it has closed on a $1.6 billion funding round, led by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley). Other new investors include BNY Mellon, Clearbridge and the University of California Endowment; most existing investors participated as well. This round follows a $1 billion series G round in February of this year, brings total funding to almost $3.5 billion and post-money valuation to $38 billion.
Softwareaithority.com

Tequity’s SaaS Client Greenius Online Training Acquired by LMN

Acquisition Supports Landscape Management Network’s Continued Growth to Deliver Comprehensive Software Solutions and Training to the Landscape Industry. Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to online training software Greenius, a leader in online training solutions for the green industry, in their acquisition by LMN, a Serent Capital portfolio company and North America’s leading B2B landscape business management software company.
Metal Miningmining.com

Benz raises C$10 million for work at Eastmain gold project

Benz Mining (TSXV: BZ; ASX: BNZ) has closed its offering of flow-through shares, raising C$10 million with which to continue exploration at the suspended Eastmain gold mine 310 km northeast of Chibougamau, Quebec. Benz issued 9 million flow-through shares at a price of C$1.10 each. The price represents an 80%...
Video Gamesaithority.com

SuperGaming Raises $5.5 million in a Series A Funding

SuperGaming, one of India’s leading game development companies, announced its Series A funding of USD 5.5 million led by Skycatcher, and included AET Fund (venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda. The new corpus will support SuperGaming’s talent expansion by 60% to build its...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Qolo Raises USD 15 mln in Series A Round

Qolo, an omnichannel payments company, has concluded series A funding round led by US-based Raptor investment group with USD 15 mln. Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced it has successfully closed a USD 15M Series A round of funding, led by The Raptor Group with additional participation from other professional investors and strategic partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy