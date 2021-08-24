Upstream Security Raises $62 Million in Series C Financing Round
Upstream Security, the leader in automotive cybersecurity and data analytics for connected vehicles, announced it successfully closed a $62 million investment as part of round C funding, thereby completing a total of $105 million investment since its founding. This latest investment, which was led by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI), a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., was joined by new investors I.D.I. Insurance, 57 Stars’ NextGen Mobility Fund, and La Maison Partners. These parties join Upstream’s existing investors Glilot Capital, Salesforce venture, Volvo Group Venture Capital, Nationwide, Delek US, and others.aithority.com
