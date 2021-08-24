Upstream Security Raises $62 Million in Series C Financing Round

Lightspeed Venture Partners Leads New Round with a $1.2B Valuation to Help Scale Ethereum Contracts with Speed, Security and Cost Efficiency. Offchain Labs,the leading provider of scaling solutions for Ethereum, announced that its Arbitrum One mainnet will open to the public . The company also announced it has raised $120M in funding, with its latest Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other newly announced investors in the round include Polychain Capital, Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital, Alameda Research, Mark Cuban and others. Ravi Mhatre from Lightspeed has joined the company’s board with this round.