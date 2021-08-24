Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

WiteSand Partners With InterVision To Enhance Enterprise Campus Networking

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Partnership Delivers Cloud Innovation and Enterprise Campus Network Expertise to InterVision Customers. WiteSand, the company delivering Enterprise Networking-as-a-Utility, announced a reseller partnership with InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider. WiteSand’s cloud-delivered suite of services, designed to simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of enterprise campus networks will work with InterVision’s core competency in helping its customers better leverage networking in the cloud.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Management#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Management#Campus Network#Enterprise Networking#Nac#Network Time Machine#Ai Ml#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Prosegur Security And Everseen Partner To Reimagine Security With Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Joint solution empowers security personnel with real-time alerts and actionable intel. Prosegur Security, a leader in security technology, and Everseen, the leader in visual AI, have partnered to reimagine physical security in retail and other industries using human-centric artificial intelligence solutions. The partnership will enhance security processes through a shared focus on innovation.
Softwareaithority.com

Leading Multinational Wholesaler Deploys Bright Pattern for Omnichannel Customer Experience

The Wholesaler Known for Providing Exceptional Customer Experience Uses Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for Omnichannel Customer Experience in Latin America. Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by a leading multinational wholesaler. The company is not only one of the largest wholesalers to consumers and businesses worldwide, but is also recognized by the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) as the leader in the specialty retail store industry. As part of their award-winning customer service, they use Bright Pattern Contact Center software for their omnichannel customer experience.
Marketsaithority.com

LINKS Analytics BV Announces Launch Of ClearD3 Data-Driven Pricing Platform Enabling B2B Companies To Optimise Pricing And Capacity Processes

LINKS Analytics BV announced the launch of its new Data-Driven Pricing Platform, ClearD3, that will enable companies of all sizes to optimise their Pricing and Capacity Processes without the crippling burden of upfront investments. The ClearD3 platform translates external supply chain economic and business data into measurably better margins and revenues* setting a new gold standard in data-driven decision making.
Technologyaithority.com

Security Compass Partners With International Society Of Automation To Further The Adoption Of Security Standards For Industrial Automation And Control Systems

Leader in Balanced Development Automation will incorporate ISASecure standards within SD Elements and contribute expertise to ISA Security Compliance Institute as a voting technical member. Security Compass, developer of the industry’s first Balanced Development Automation (BDA) platform, announced a partnership with the International Society of Automation (ISA). In collaboration with...
Softwareaithority.com

Solving AIoT Puzzles–Innodisk Unites Subsidiaries with All-round Service

Innodisk, a global provider of industrial embedded flash and DRAM storage is assembling the complex underlying hardware and software technologies needed for an all-in-one AIoT cloud-to-edge solution that will streamline compatibility and shorten application implementation time. With the expanding number of AIoT devices is rapidly increasing development and management complexity....
Softwarehomenewshere.com

Veson Nautical Announces Acquisition of Data Solutions Product Oceanbolt

Innovative Market Data Solution for Bulk Commodities and Shipping Operations Acquired by Commercial Maritime Software Leader. BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Oceanbolt, a dynamic data solutions product for bulk commodity trade flow analysis and marine shipping intelligence.
Technologyaithority.com

NICE Robotic Process Automation Fuels Smarter Automation Discovery and Hyper-Personalized CX With Tailored AI Capabilities

NICE announced the latest edition of its robotic process automation (RPA) solution with advanced AI capabilities that fast-track achieving organizational and employee goals, The innovative features enable organizations to benefit even more from smarter process recommendations that are deeply customized to support their objectives. Real-time behavioral guidance enables NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) to guide agents towards more rapidly increasing first contact resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction.
Computersaithority.com

Cloud Migration Strategy Works Best When Seen Through FinOps Lens

Despite the fear from many companies of how it will affect their balance sheet, the move to cloud-based solution set is happening. It is estimated that the market worldwide for cloud-based services will increase to $50.1 billion dollars, a compounded growth of 29.4%.(1) One factor impeding the successful migration to the cloud are data silos—repositories of data managed by a single group and not easily accessible to the rest of the organization.
Computersaithority.com

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer Exam Available in Chinese

Certification Candidates May Now Sit For the CKAD Exam with Tasks Presented in Chinese, with a Chinese-Speaking Proctor. The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam is now available to take with tasks written in Chinese, and with a Mandarin-speaking proctor. The exam is already available in both English and Japanese; this enhancement puts the CKAD on par with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam which is already available in Chinese.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

AmeriSave Mortgage Chooses Vonage to Drive Customer Engagement

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation to power embedded, personalized customer connections throughout the loan process, all within the context of its existing applications, via the Vonage SMS API and Vonage Verify API. One of the largest privately-owned online mortgage lenders in the country, AmeriSave is focused on creating solutions for strong consumer direct, traditional retail and Third-party Origination (TPO) channels.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware vSAN Tech Team Updates: vSAN Everywhere, Stretched Clusters & More

Summer 2021 saw a lot of great, new content on Cloud Platform Tech Zone including features on how vSAN is leveraged across industries, insights on stretched clusters, data management and more! Get a recap of this past season’s can’t miss Tech Zone resources below. vSAN Stretched Clusters and Data Protection...
Businessaithority.com

Contentsquare Acquires Hotjar To Help All Businesses Build Better Digital Experiences

The two leaders join forces to serve the global market end-to-end — from entrepreneurs & SMBs/growth companies to Enterprises. Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announces it is joining forces with Hotjar, the leading product experience insights platform in the SMB market. Together the companies now serve the global market end-to-end, enabling businesses of every size to deliver outstanding digital experiences to their customers.
Computersaithority.com

CallTower Launches New Innovative Cisco Cloud Calling Solutions For Businesses Of All Sizes

CallTower combines the power of Cisco Webex Calling and UCM with their optimized voice network for peak performance. CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, announced the availability of their Cisco Webex Calling and UCM solutions. CallTower customers can take advantage of Cisco’s powerful new multi-tenant cloud offering under the umbrella of their robust implementation, adoption and support systems.
Softwareaithority.com

LINK Mobility And Adobe Team Up To Transform Digital Marketing Landscape

LINK Mobility and Adobe have collaborated on mobile messaging for over 15 years, notably with the supply of a messaging connector integrated with Adobe Campaign, LINK Mobility has reached a new milestone by developing a specific Omnichannel API, which allows Adobe Journey Optimizer – a new application natively built on Adobe Experience Platform – to access its omnichannel messaging tools. With this integration, brands and marketers can now easily use LINK Mobility real-time messaging tools within their campaigns.
Businessaithority.com

SKF Strengthens Analytics Capability Through Acquisition

SKF has completed the acquisition of Rubico Consulting AB, an industrial consultancy firm with 10 employees based in Luleå, Sweden. Rubico Consulting AB specialises in visualisation and analysis of signal data. This expertise will be integrated into SKF’s offer around the rotating shaft, as well as powering new technology areas such as bearings with fiber-optic sensors.
Softwareaithority.com

2600Hz And TeamMate Technology Announce Partnership To Offer Microsoft Teams Integration

2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, and TeamMate Technology, a leading Microsoft Teams integration provider, have created a strategic partnership to provide 2600Hz customers with a Microsoft Teams direct routing integration. Microsoft Teams direct routing offers a SIP trunk integration from Teams to KAZOO for making outbound and receiving inbound calls from within the Teams application.
Businessthefastmode.com

ADTRAN, ADVA to Merge for Fiber and 5G Networking

ADTRAN and ADVA on Tuesday announced the entry into a business combination agreement to combine the two companies and create a leading global, scaled provider of end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprise and government customers. The merger combines ADTRAN’s global leadership in fiber access, fiber extension and...
Industryaithority.com

Schneider Electric Launches New Podcast Series: Channel Leaders Share Strategies for Business Growth and Customer Digital Transformation

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of a new audio podcast series featuring expert insight from channel leaders from across Europe. IT Channel Perspectives will provide IT Solution Providers with a platform for discussing key digital transformation trends, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), remote monitoring and edge computing, and offer channel subscribers in-depth personal experiences of how business leaders have supported customers and accelerated growth during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy