Longwood, FL

SmartGov System Transition - No Building and BTR Permitting August 27-30

 9 days ago

The Community Development Division, including building permitting and business tax receipts, will transition to the new SmartGov permitting system this weekend. Due to this change, building permits and business tax receipt applications will not be accepted or issued (either in-person at the office or online) during this time period, and the online portals will be disabled. The plan is for those systems to be back online on August 31st. Building inspections will continue as normal during this time period.

