Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector, Marketing Engagement at Ascom Americas at Ascom Holding AG. With more than 25 years of professional marketing and communications experience, Lori Lyons most recently served as Global Integrated Marketing Manager at TE Connectivity, where she drove new product introductions and global campaigns for the industrial market segment. As the new Director of Marketing Engagement for Ascom Americas, Lyons will oversee engagement strategy as well as drive product adoption in Healthcare Communication Technology with a focus on business growth and development.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Manager#Ascom Americas#Ascom Holding Ag#Te Connectivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex, Tech Data Complete Merger: TD Synnex Emerges

Synnex and Tech Data, as expected, completed their merger today. The combined business, led by CEO Rich Hume, is now called TD Synnex. Also, former Synnex CEO Dennis Polk shifts to executive chair of board of directors. The merger combined two of the world’s largest technology distribution companies. The resulting...
Businessbizjournals

MassMutual, Nationwide join $100M investment in Cambridge insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Marketsbizjournals

Get Growing: The value of market research for your business

Whether your business has been around for 10 years, or you are just starting to develop your business plan, understanding who your customers are and what your target market wants is vital to your success. Market research allows you to take a deeper look at the needs, wants, and preferences of your customers while also providing greater insight into how your product or service will be received by your target demographic.
Businessbizjournals

CEO reflects on Cortex’s resiliency, inclusiveness, and its path forward

Sam Fiorello threw his 90-day plan into the outdoor firepit at the end of his first week on the job. The newly hired president and CEO of the Cortex Innovation Community began his role two weeks into a mandatory quarantine and global pandemic. This pandemic, and the community unrest following the killing of George Floyd, deeply shaped Fiorello’s first 17 months at Cortex.
Pennsylvania Statebizjournals

Fort Worth’s ECI Software acquires Pennsylvania company with more than 200 employees

ECI Software Solutions, which provides technology for manufacturers, has made another acquisition. The Fort Worth company is bringing on Chesterbrook, Penn.-based Deacom, Inc., according to a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Deacom has about 210 employees while ECI Software has more than 1,600 workers, including full-time contractors, according to a spokesperson.
Charlotte, NChealthcareittoday.com

ManpowerGroup to Acquire ettain group

Ettain group is thrilled to share that ManpowerGroup has signed a purchase agreement this week to acquire ettain group. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, ettain group has grown to employ nearly 5,000 professionals nationwide with twenty-eight offices located in twenty-four key markets, and a strategic focus on Technology, Digital, Healthcare IT, Professional, and Government solutions. Since 2019, ettain has been a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital (“A&M Capital”).
Iowa Staterejournals.com

Matthews closes sale of Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa for $19.2 million

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently completed the sale of a Midwest grocery-store chain Hy-Vee for $19.2M at 2510 Southwest State St. in Ankeny, Iowa. The transaction was brokered by Senior Associate Robert Goldberg, Executive Vice President and National Director Ben Snyder and Market Leader Bill Pedersen. Matthews represented the...
Economybizjournals

Millennial Bank sells 280 corridor land, paving way for Sonic

Birmingham-based Millennial Bank has sold another parcel of land along the U.S. 280 corridor, and it will pave the way for a restaurant. Millennial Bank sold the land, which is at 30 Meadowview Drive, to AL Birmingham Meadowview LLC for $1.13 million, according to Shelby County records. AL Birmingham Meadowview is a subsidiary of Greenville, South Carolina-based RealtyLink LLC, which owns several other properties in and around Birmingham.
Businessbizjournals

Avalara appoints Squarespace CFO to board of directors

Avalara, a Seattle-based tax compliance software company, announced Wednesday it has added Marcela Martin to its board of directors. Martin is the chief financial officer at Squarespace, a platform that allows users to build websites. She has been with Squarespace since November after serving almost two years as the chief financial officer at Booking.com. Before Booking.com, Martin was executive vice president and chief financial officer at National Geographic.
Businessbizjournals

Matthew L. Stortz

Mergers & Acquisitions, Business & Tax Planning and Corporate Governance Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Stortz advises business owners and executives on mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other significant transactional matters. He also provides outside general counsel services to privately-held companies and their principals. Stortz was recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch© 2022 for Mergers and Acquisitions Law.
Businessbizjournals

Mattress Firm parent co. mulls IPO for Houston-based retailer

After a $3.8 billion buyout in 2016, Houston-based Mattress Firm might reemerge as a publicly traded company. Mattress Firm is evaluating strategic options to return share capital to investors, which could include an initial public offering, parent company Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said Aug. 31. However, no definitive decision has been made.
Chantilly, VAbizjournals

Dennis Tapiero

ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Dennis Tapiero as Business Development Manager in Chantilly, VA. As Business Development Manager, Dennis excels at creating initiatives focused on helping clients achieve their goals and implementing business development strategies that increase growth and success. Dennis’ 30 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience, along with the relationships he has cultivated along the way will serve as a valuable resource to ECS.
Economybizjournals

7 essential questions to cover when a CEO is seeking a CFO

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a CEO is seeking a CFO for their company, they’re usually looking for more than just someone who’s “good with numbers.” In today’s workplace, the input of the CFO is vital in everything from setting a budget to determining employee benefits to establishing strategic goals. Real progress in a positive atmosphere can only happen if the CEO and CFO form a mutually respectful partnership.
Businesstechgig.com

HCL Tech launches Cisco Ecosystem Unit in India

Cisco and HCL Tech have enabled the digital transformation journey for several years now. Under the journey, the companies have managed to innovate and invent top technologies to offer transformative services to clients. The companies have launched the HCL. Cisco Ecosystem Unit. that will be dedicated to the development of...
Economybizjournals

Mark D. Salsbury

Business & Tax Planning, Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups at Fredrikson & Byron. Salsbury’s practice focuses on tax planning for merger and acquisition transactions, with a particular emphasis on private equity. Salsbury has over 26 years of experience in tax and M&A. Using his knowledge and experience in tax, Salsbury provides creative, smart and practical solutions to achieve client objectives in M&A transactions.
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

Grocery chain Dierbergs says it needs to fill 300 jobs, plans hiring event

Dierbergs Markets, one of the St. Louis region's largest employers, is looking to fill over 300 jobs and plans to host a hiring event later this month. The St. Louis-based chain said it will hold its annual "mega hiring" open interview event on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Double Tree Hotel on Swingley Ridge Road.
Energy Industrybizjournals

Southern Co., Georgia Power building out EV charging infrastructure

There are about 30,000 EVs already on the roads in Georgia and 930 public charging stations across the state, making it the sixth-largest market in the nation for fast charging. Women Who Lead: Panel Discussion + Workshop. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a...
Personal Financebizjournals

Insurance planning for business owners — back in vogue?

In this time of uncertainty, with the specter of potentially costly federal tax law changes looming, business owners can take greater control over the destiny of their business by rededicating themselves to an often-neglected discipline: insurance planning. The proposed tax changes could be particularly thorny for pass-through businesses whose profits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy