People on the Move
Director, Marketing Engagement at Ascom Americas at Ascom Holding AG. With more than 25 years of professional marketing and communications experience, Lori Lyons most recently served as Global Integrated Marketing Manager at TE Connectivity, where she drove new product introductions and global campaigns for the industrial market segment. As the new Director of Marketing Engagement for Ascom Americas, Lyons will oversee engagement strategy as well as drive product adoption in Healthcare Communication Technology with a focus on business growth and development.www.bizjournals.com
