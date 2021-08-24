Back to school, with the hope of back to normal

It’s common for students and staff to feel back-to-school butterflies as a new year begins, but the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened those anxieties. As the first day of school arrives today (Tuesday) in Park County School District 1, we all hope for a more normal year. Students benefit when they’re in the classroom, receiving in-person instruction and support. Kids also thrive when they’re involved in sports and other extracurricular activities — and the community benefits as well.