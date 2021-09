Windows 11 testers are running into a new bug that causes the Windows Security application to break. Windows 11 is currently available as a part of Microsoft’s early access Windows Insider Program. As with any early access, some users have encountered bugs and other issues along the way. The latest problem seems to cause difficulties with the Windows Security application. According to Windows Latest, the bug is noticeable in Windows 11 Build 22000.160 or older, and it keeps the app from opening when you select it in Windows Settings.