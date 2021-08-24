Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Momoa up for buddy cop film with Dave Bautista

By Celebretainment
Moore News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa is open to starring in a buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista. Former WWE star Bautista suggested on Twitter last week that the pair should star together in a 'Lethal Weapon' type of film and Momoa has now suggested that he is keen on the proposal. Speaking on...

www.moorenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
David Leitch
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddy Cop Film#Movies#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
WWEMovieWeb

John Cena Is 'Super Sad' Dave Bautista Won't Work with Him But Totally Understands

John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista's apparent refusal to work with him and other WWE legends on a potential movie. Bautista, who impressed fans and critics earlier this year with his starring role in Army of the Dead, was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd be up for co-starring in a new movie with Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Making it clear he's not interested, Dave Bautista snapped back, "Nah I'm good!!"
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Was Like Before He Got Famous

To say that Jason Momoa has some big projects incoming for this year might be the understatement of the century. The "Aquaman" star's film "Sweet Girl" is set to debut on August 20 on Netflix, via Empire. Viewers should be expected to see Momoa at his best, which is taking on both action-packed sequences and elements of family drama. Momoa will be playing Ray Cooper, a grieving husband who vows to take down the big pharma company responsible for his wife's untimely death while trying to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies and TV Shows to Watch Out For

Jason Momoa is everywhere. The former Game of Thrones actor is riding high after starring in the popular film Sweet Girl on Netflix, with Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series See set to start streaming this weekend and a key role in Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune adaptation on deck. Oh, and as the DCEU continues to shift and change, he’s still the only Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in sight. Not bad for a guy who got his start on Baywatch: Hawaii.
MoviesIGN

Dune: Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

Dune casts another Marvel veteran, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, in the key role of the Harkonnens' psychotic chief enforcer, Glossu "The Beast" Rabban. Through Beast Rabban, House Harkonnen has brutally suppressed Arrakis' indigenous population, the Fremen, in their pursuit of the planet's most valuable natural resource. Living up to his nickname, Rabban is a dim-witted, savage animal who uses brute force to instill fear and secure the Harkonnens' nefarious goals. Dune reunites actor Dave Bautista with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve. Dune opens n the US and UK on October 22 and in Australia on October 21.
MoviesInside the Magic

Dave Bautista Gives Shocking Response Over Recent Drax Casting Announcement

If there is one Marvel actor that isn’t afraid to speak out, it’s Dave Bautista. The former professional wrestler has always been vocal when it comes to the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, offering his own opinions on various political and sometimes controversial topics surrounding the entertainment powerhouses.
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and More!

RITA MORENO, ZOE SALDANA, DIEGO LUNA JOIN MAYA AND THE THREE: Netflix is set for the fall bow of Maya and the Three. Creator Jorge R. Gutierrez and the streamer have revealed the cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Rita Moreno as Ah Puch, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi and Diego Luna as Zatz. The story follows a rebellious warrior princess whose life changes on her 15th birthday.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Star In An R-Rated Comic Book Movie

Dave Bautista may be gearing up for his retirement as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s planning on stepping away from the world of comic book adaptations altogether. Despite admitting that...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Star Dave Bautista Has Straight-Up Response For Why He Isn't Voicing Drax In Disney+'s What If...?

Now that both WandaVision and Loki have completely cracked open the MCU's multiverse going into Phase 4 and beyond, fans are feverishly anticipating the world-breaking crossover chaos coming to Marvel's What If...? series. For all the major returning franchise stars, however, Guardians of the Galaxy fave Dave Bautista has not been part of the What If...? cast listings. Which wouldn't be that big of a deal had his character Drax the Destroyer not popped up in the anthology series' first trailer. And it now sounds like Bautista is just as miffed about it as Marvel fans are.

Comments / 0

Community Policy