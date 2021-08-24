Celebrating the Milwaukee River Greenway!
Over the river and through the woods, the Milwaukee River Greenway Coalition is celebrating its 15-year anniversary! They have plenty of events planned such as bird walks, kayaking, fishing, film screenings, and a 15-mile hike challenge. Come enjoy the beauty of the Milwaukee river, while supporting a great cause! River Revitalization Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Gleffe, is here to share more about these community events.www.tmj4.com
Comments / 0