Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Celebrating the Milwaukee River Greenway!

tmj4.com
 8 days ago

Over the river and through the woods, the Milwaukee River Greenway Coalition is celebrating its 15-year anniversary! They have plenty of events planned such as bird walks, kayaking, fishing, film screenings, and a 15-mile hike challenge. Come enjoy the beauty of the Milwaukee river, while supporting a great cause! River Revitalization Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Gleffe, is here to share more about these community events.

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee River#Greenway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Medicare and Social Security are still in trouble

Saving Medicare and Social Security needs to be a priority, and Democrats have an ideal way to do it. The Medicare and Social Security Trustees Tuesday released their latest reports on the future of these key programs. These are the first reports to incorporate estimates of the impact of COVID-19. The news is both good and bad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy