Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PoW vs PoS vs PoA: Which is Better Consensus Algorithm?

By Eric Hamilton
Tech Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legacy Proof of Work (PoW) mechanism of Bitcoin is considered a secure and efficient algorithm to reach consensus within a blockchain network. However, the Ethereum Classic hack in 2020 revealed that PoW is penetrable and that nefarious actors can exploit networks utilizing a PoW mechanism. Though Bitcoin's PoW has never been hacked, it is prone to 51% attacks and has lately been receiving flak for being energy-expensive.

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Poa#Pos#Co2#Btc#Poa#Centralized#Ghost Network#Kyb Kyc Procedures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper Says These Cryptocurrency Trends Show That Bitcoin Is The Future, On Track For $250,000

As the government continues to print money and investors become increasingly anxious, institutions that aren't holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will have to answer to investors, billionaire venture capital investor Tim Draper said Tuesday at Benzinga's Crypto Festival. Cryptocurrency Trends: Rising inflation decreases the value of fiat money, while increasing the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The great crypto flippening: Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,” declared Nigel Green in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks this. DeFi is on a tear, NFTs are mushrooming, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and it also offers more uses including smart contracts. Moreover, Ethereum will soon move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, looking to be more eco-friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies on Huobi Global

With over 11,000 unique crypto assets launched, the cryptocurrency market capitalization stands near $2 trillion. It’s undeniable that cryptocurrency has legitimized itself as a true investment class over the last few years. As the industry continues to evolve, the cryptocurrency world continues to gain popularity. The words Bitcoin and blockchain...
Marketscoingeek.com

Join BSV webinar and learn the benefits of becoming a TSC working group participant

The Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee (TSC) is shaping the technical standards that will govern the development of BSV enterprise blockchain technologies as the ecosystem continues to grow. Now, a webinar presented by the TSC and industry body Bitcoin Association looks at the advantages of becoming involved in technical working...
Marketscoingeek.com

Kurt Wuckert Jr. talks BSV, Bitcoin civil war and Craig Wright on Cash Daddies podcast

Kurt Wuckert Jr.’s entry into Bitcoin was by luck and coincidence. It started in 2012, when one of his clients asked to pay him in Bitcoin, describing it as “video game money.” Kurt would go on to become a block reward miner and has been hooked since. Recently, Kurt joined the Cash Daddies podcast to talk about why he came back to Bitcoin after a hiatus, the Bitcoin civil war, Craig Wright and why he’s so misunderstood, and why Ripple is the biggest scam in the digital currency space.
Technologybitcoinmagazine.com

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

In a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, bitcoin rewards app giant Fold confirmed that they have committed to integrating Lightning Network support by the end of 2022. This is an effort to support the growth of the Lightning Network, a second-layer scaling solution, which is proving to be vital in bitcoin’s journey to becoming a medium of exchange (MoE). Lightning allows for low fee off-chain transactions and near instant micropayment processing, in addition to greater privacy.
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardaswap.finance to Become First Decentralized Exchange on the Cardano Network

Cardano blockchain with its increasing functionalities and surging recognition and adoption in the crypto space is expected to begin to host exclusive smart contracts on its network, with new innovations diving into the ecosystem. Cardaswap.finance, a decentralized exchange similar to Ethereum’s Uniswap is on the move to join the Cardano...
Computerscoingeek.com

Ethereum forks after critical bug affects 54% of nodes

It seems like every week we are reporting on problems related to the Ethereum network. This week, Vitalik Buterin’s brainchild was rocked by a critical bug that affected an estimated 54% of nodes. This is the second time in as many years that Ethereum has experienced critical bugs that caused...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Kyber Network’s DeFi Protocol Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Kyber Network is a liquidity protocol built on Ethereum. Image: Shutterstock. Kyber Network, a liquidity platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), has rolled out its KyberDMM protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). DeFi is a common term for a suite of blockchain protocols built to provide financial products and services like...
Marketscryptonews.com

3 Blockchains Looking to Dethrone Ethereum

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Ethereum has long reigned as the king of smart contract platforms, thanks in no small part to the huge range of applications already operating on the platform, and the number of developers building on it.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin reaching $100,000 is ‘quite possible’

Bitcoin, the world’s largest token’s recent surge, touched the $50k mark last week. However it did witness a correction of about 1.2% within a week. At press time it was trading just near the $48k mark. Irrespective of this correction, in a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Blockstream,...
Marketscoingeek.com

To encrypt or not? Bitcoin Class with Satoshi looks at the whys and the hows

For cypherpunks, the default goal is to “encrypt everything”—but that’s not how we need to do it. In this latest episode of “Bitcoin Class with Satoshi,” Dr. Craig S. Wright and sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu talk about the right ways to keep information secure and private, without creating a network where no one knows what’s going on.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
Video Gamescoingeek.com

Pac-Man is coming: BSV is eating the blockchain world

It’s an old saying that Rome wasn’t built in a day. Great things take time, and restoring great things can take a long time, too. Finally, the Bitcoin protocol has been restored, and as those who understood its power from the outset predicted, it’s gobbling all the other blockchains up. A handful of popular BSV apps are doing more daily transactions than Ethereum, LTC, and BTC put together.
Currenciescoingeek.com

The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?

Independent report, by MNP, aims to provide clarity to Canadians navigating the Blockchain landscape. CALGARY, August 30, 2021 – In the last 10 years, concepts like blockchain and digital currencies have moved from small online communities to being supported and utilised by some of the world’s largest organisations. With the rise in popularity, and the numerous different digital offerings, MNP, a leading national, accounting, tax, and consulting firm in Canada, has undertaken an extensive report [insert link to report], examining which Bitcoin implementation best fits the original vision presented by Satoshi Nakamoto’s White Paper which created the concept of Bitcoin.
Marketscryptopotato.com

The Bitcoin Network Continues to Strengthen as Hash Rate Doubles Since June

The worst may be over for the Bitcoin network, as the hash rate has doubled, while other metrics are slowly recovering from their 2021 lows. China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining operations undoubtedly caused several disruptions on the BTC network as miners were forced to shut down machines and move out of the region to continue their business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy